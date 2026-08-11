Choosing the right career is one of the biggest decisions in an individual's life. However, many people still wonder whether they have chosen the right profession for themselves. In this scenario, numerology can offer insights into which career may be better suited to you based on your birth number.

According to numerology, these numbers are believed to carry certain energy with them and influence the way you think, communicate, lead and solve problems. Some people are born to lead, while others excel in creative or service-oriented careers. Understanding your birth number can help you make career choices that align with your strengths instead of working against them. Let's understand in detail, which careers may be best suited to you based on your birth number. What Is Mulank And How It Is Calculated? According to numerology, Mulank is one of the most popular concepts through which you can identify the personality of a person. To calculate your Mulank, you need to add your birth date and bring it to a single digit. For example : If you are born on 1, 10, 19, 28, then your birth number is 1. Similarly, born on 2, 11, 20, 29, your birth number is 2. If you are born on the 29th? Then you need to add 2+9=11.

You need to bring it to the single digit, so again add 1+1=2. So your mulank is 2.

Keep adding the digits until it comes to a single digit between 1 and 9.

Best career according to your Mulank (Image: Gemini AI) Best Career Options Based On Your Mulank Mulank 1 People born on 1st,10th,19th or 28th of any month have their birth number (mulank) 1. These individuals are ruled by the Sun, and are believed to be ambitious, confident, independent, and determined to create their own path.

Best Careers For Mulank 1 Entrepreneur

CEO or Business Owner

Government Officer

Politician

Administrative Officer

Defence or Military Services

Corporate Manager

Startup Founder

Motivational Speaker

Innovation and Product Leadership Mulank 2 People born on 2nd,11th, 20th or 29th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 2. These individuals are ruled by the Moon, and are believed to be thoughtful, cooperative, and emotionally intelligent.

Best Careers For Mulank 2 Human Resources Professional

Counsellor

Teacher

Psychologist

Nurse

Diplomat

Relationship Manager

Customer Success Manager

Social Worker

Life Coach Mulank 3 People born on 3rd, 12th, 21th or 30th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 3.Theses individuals are ruled by Jupiter, and are believed to be creative, expressive, optimistic, and excellent communicators.

Best Careers For Mulank 3 Writer

Journalist

Content Creator

Digital Marketer

Public Speaker

Actor

Artist

Graphic Designer

Social Media Strategist

Advertising Professional Mulank 4 People born on 4rd, 13th, 22nd or 31st of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 4. These individuals are ruled by Rahu, and are beleievd to be practical, disciplined, and dependable.

Best Careers For Mulank 4 Engineer

Architect

Chartered Accountant

Financial Analyst

Project Manager

Government Officer

Civil Services

Operations Manager

Data Analyst

Quality Assurance Professional Mulank 5 People born on 5th, 14th, or 23rd of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 5. These individuals are ruled by Mercury, and are believed to be adventurous, energetic, and adaptable in nature.

ALSO READ: How Numerology Can Help To Find Compatible Partner? Know From Expert Best Careers For Mulank 5 Journalist

Travel Blogger

Digital Marketer

Sales Executive

Public Relations Professional

Marketing Manager

Event Manager

Business Consultant

Radio or TV Presenter

Entrepreneur Mulank 6 People born on 6th, 15th, or 24th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 6. These individuals are rules by Venus, and are believed to be responsible, compassionate, nurturing and artistic in nature.

Best Careers For Mulank 6 Doctor

Teacher

Therapist

Interior Designer

Fashion Designer

Chef

Social Worker

Healthcare Professional

Childcare Specialist

Hospitality Manager Mulank 7 People born on 7th, 16th, or 25th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 7. These natives are ruled by Ketu, and are believed to be analytical, introspective, intellectual and deep thinkers.

Best Careers For Mulank 7 Scientist

Researcher

Psychologist

Data Scientist

Software Developer

Cybersecurity Expert

Professor

Philosopher

Spiritual Teacher

Investigator These natives are ruled by Ketu, and are believed to be analytical and introspective (Image: Pexels) Mulank 8 People born on 8th, 17th, or 26th of any month have their birth number (Mulank) 8. These individuals are ruled by Saturn, and are believed to be ambitious, strategic, authoritative and highly focused in nature. Best Careers For Mulank 8 Business Executive

Entrepreneur

Banker

Lawyer

Investment Advisor

Real Estate Developer

Finance Manager

Corporate Leader

Stock Market Analyst

Business Consultant Mulank 9 People born on 9th, 18th, or 27th of any month have their Birth number (Mulank) 9. These individuals are ruled by Mars, and are beleievd to be compassionate, generous, idealistic and wise.

Best Careers For Mulank 9 NGO Leader

Counsellor

Motivational Speaker

Artist

Writer

Healer

Social Entrepreneur

Teacher

Charity Organisation Manager

Human Rights Advocate ALSO READ: Can Your Name Change Your Destiny? What Does Numerology Say About It? These are some of the careers considered suitable for different Birth numbers according to numerology. However, it is important to remember that your birth number can reveal your natural path, but your success ultimately depends on your hard work, continuous learning, and willingness to grow.

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