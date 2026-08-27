Crystals are natural absorbers of energy and are believed to possess healing properties. However, over time, these natural absorbers get overwhelmed with different energies and therefore must be purified or cleansed often.

Here are some home-based techniques that you can use to clean and recharge your crystal.

Difference Between Cleansing And Recharging?

Before cleansing and recharging the crystal, one should know the difference between the two. Many people get confused between cleansing and recharging.

Cleansing: Crystal cleansing means getting rid of unwanted or negative energy absorbed inside the crystal.

Recharging: It means re- energising and restoring the energy of the crystal.

How To Cleanse Crystals At Home?

Here are some simple, easy ways to cleanse a crystal at home :

1. Water Cleansing

This is one of the most common and traditional ways to cleanse the crystal using water. However, this method works for crystals with a polished surface like Clear Quartz or Amethyst. Avoid this method for crystals that can dissolve, rust or crack, like malachite, selenite, or any soft stone.