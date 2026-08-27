Crystals are natural absorbers of energy and are believed to possess healing properties. However, over time, these natural absorbers get overwhelmed with different energies and therefore must be purified or cleansed often.
Here are some home-based techniques that you can use to clean and recharge your crystal.
Difference Between Cleansing And Recharging?
Before cleansing and recharging the crystal, one should know the difference between the two. Many people get confused between cleansing and recharging.
Cleansing: Crystal cleansing means getting rid of unwanted or negative energy absorbed inside the crystal.
Recharging: It means re- energising and restoring the energy of the crystal.
How To Cleanse Crystals At Home?
Here are some simple, easy ways to cleanse a crystal at home :
1. Water Cleansing
This is one of the most common and traditional ways to cleanse the crystal using water. However, this method works for crystals with a polished surface like Clear Quartz or Amethyst. Avoid this method for crystals that can dissolve, rust or crack, like malachite, selenite, or any soft stone.
How to cleanse: Dip the crystal in a bowl of plain water. Hold it under running water for a few moments. Then clean it with a soft, clean cloth.
2.Salt Method
Salt is believed to be the most powerful absorber of negative energy. Cleansing the crystal using salt removes negative energy. This method works for crystals with emotional healing properties such as black tourmaline, obsidian or smoky quartz. Avoid this method for soft or porous crystals like Selenite or Malachite crystals.
How to cleanse: Place the crystals completely in a bowl of dry sea salt or Himalayan salt and leave it overnight. In the morning, remove the salt.
3. Incense Or Smoke Cleansing
The smoke cleansing method has been used for many years. Cleanse the crystal using sandalwood, Palo Santo, or simple Indian dhoop.
How To Cleanse: Light your incense or smudge stick. Gently wave the smoke around your crystal with your hand or a feather for 30 seconds. This is perfect for apartment dwellers and for cleansing jewellery.
The smoke cleansing method has been used for many years (Image: Pexels)
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How To Recharge Your Crystal?
After cleaning your crystals, you can recharge them using one of these methods:
1. Sunlight Charging
This is one of the best and easiest methods to charge the crystal.
How To Do It:
Place the crystal outside early in the morning for 30-60 minutes. Avoid overexposing the crystal because it can lead to sunburn and fading. This method is ideal for crystals like Citrine, Carnelian, or Tiger’s Eye.
2. Moonlight Charging
This method works best for charging and cleansing the crystal.
How To Do It:
Place your crystals by a window or outdoors under the moonlight, preferably during a full moon and then pick the crystal early in the morning. This method works best for all crystals, especially calming crystals like Amethyst and Aquamarine.
3. The Earth Method
Recharging crystals using the earth’s soil is one of the best methods.
How To Do It:
Bury your crystal in clean soil in a garden or potted plant for 24 hours. This reconnects it with grounding, nurturing energy.
How Often Should You Cleanse And Recharge Crystals?
Once a week or every 2-4 weeks, a crystal should be cleansed or recharged. You should also cleanse or recharge the crystal before beginning something new or after intense emotional work or ritual.
Once a week or every 2-4 weeks, a crystal should be cleansed or recharged (Image: Pexels)
ALSO READ: Rose Quartz vs Moonstone: Which Crystal Should You Choose For Emotional Healing?
These are some of the best methods you can use to cleanse and recharge your crystal.
FAQs
1. Which crystals should be put in the sun?
This method is ideal for crystals like Citrine, Carnelian, or Tiger’s Eye.
2. What is the difference between cleansing and charging a crystal?
Cleansing removes unwanted energy, while charging restores its strength.