Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram, also known as Shiva Yajur Mantra, is the most famous aarti dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati (Bhavani). It is a four-line Sanskrit shloka that describes Lord Shiva's colour, nature, adornment and his place in the devotee’s heart. It is sung at the end of Lord Shiva puja or aarti, with the camphor flame. Devotees believe that chanting this mantra not only invokes Lord Shiva's blessings but also brings peace and helps in spiritual awakening.

Let's understand in detail the meaning, benefits and significance of chanting this mantra. Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram Lyrics In Sanskrit कर्पूरगौरंकरुणावतारं

संसारसारंभुजगेन्द्रहारम्।

सदावसन्तंहृदयारविन्दे

भवंभवानीसहितंनमामि॥ Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram Lyrics In English Karpura-gauram karunavataram

Samsara-saram bhujagendra-haram

Sada vasantam hridayaravinde

Bhavam bhavani-sahitam namami Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram Word-By-Word Meaning karpūragauraṁ – The one who is as pure/white as camphor (Karpur).

karuṇāvatāraṁ – The personification of compassion.

sansārsāram – The one who is the essence of the world.

bhujagendrahāram – The one with the serpent king as his garland.

sadāvasantaṁ hṛdayāravinde – Always residing in the lotus-like heart. Where Hridaya aravinde means, ‘in the heart, that is (as pure as) lotus’. Lotus, though born in the muddy waters, is untouched by the mud around it. Similarly, Lord Shiva always (Sada) resides (Vasantham) in the hearts of beings that are not affected by worldly matters.

Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami – I bow to Lord Shiva along with Goddess Bhavani (Parvati)”

Meaning: I bow to Lord Shiva, who is white like camphor, the embodiment of compassion, the very essence of the universe, adorned with the mighty serpent as His garland. He resides forever in the lotus of the heart, along with Goddess Bhavani (Parvati).

Shiva Yajur Mantra is the most famous aarti dedicated to Lord Shiva (Image: Pexels) Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram Spiritual Significance The Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram holds immense spiritual significance. Here's how: Symbol of purity and peace: Just as camphor burns quietly, this mantra inspires devotees to live life peacefully and with detachment.

Just as camphor burns quietly, this mantra inspires devotees to live life peacefully and with detachment. Union of Shiva and Shakti: The words 'Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami' symbolise the divine union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

The words 'Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami' symbolise the divine union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Promotes Inner peace: When the mantra is chanted with deep devotion and a sincere heart, it is believed to provide mental peace and emotional balance. Benefits of Chanting Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram Regular chanting of this mantra provides these benefits:

Removes negative energies from the surroundings

Reduces stress and anxiety

Provides inner peace

Helps in spiritual growth

Invokes Lord Shiva's blessings for protection and guidance When And How To Chant This Mantra? To get the best results, the mantra should be chanted:

1. Early in the morning or late evening. During this time, the surroundings are calm and at peace.

2. You can chant this mantra during prayer or meditation.

3. Before chanting, make sure to sit comfortably with your spine straight and face east.

4. Fold your hands, face the idol or lingam. Take one calm breath before chanting the mantra.

5. Sing four lines without taking a break.

This mantra should be chanted early in the morning or late evening (Image: Pexels) In a world full of chaos and disturbance, chanting the Karpur Gauram Karunavtaram mantra with sincere devotion can help attain inner peace and build a deeper connection with Lord Shiva. FAQs 1. Who is Lord Shiva described as in this mantra? Lord Shiva is described as 'Karpur Gauram' (white as camphor, symbolising purity), 'Karunavtaram' (incarnation of compassion), 'Sansara Saram' (essence of the world), and 'Bhujagendra Haram' (one with a serpent garland). 2. What are the specific spiritual benefits of chanting this mantra? The spiritual benefits of chanting this mantra are inner peace, protection from negativity, purification of the mind, and fostering a deeper connection with divine energy.