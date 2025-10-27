- By Kashish Rai
Kartika Ashtahnika 2025: The Jain community observes Kartika Ashtahnika, which is an important eight-day festival. Devotees fast, perform religious rituals and worship Lord Mahavira to purify themselves. The term Ashtahnika comes from Sanskrit. Ashta means eight, and ahnika refers to daily rituals. During this time, the Jain devotees practice self-control, penance and reflection to purify their souls and grow spiritually. This sacred period is very important to Jains, giving them a chance to live righteously.
Kartika Ashtahnika 2025: Start And End Date
Below are the details about the start and end dates for Kartika Ashtahnika this year:
- Kartika Ashtahnika 2025 Start Date: 29th October 2025, Wednesday
- Kartika Ashtahnika 2025 End Date: 5th November 2025, Wednesday
Kartika Ashtahnika 2025: Significance
Jain texts suggest the Ashtahnika festival comes from an old custom. Monks and nuns would spend eight days in deep meditation and study of the Agamas. Common people would offer food and donations to support them. The eight days mean a lot as they stand for the eight directions (showing total devotion), the eight karmas (which people try to lessen through self-control), and the eight kinds of worship in Jain rituals. Ashtanga is about cleaning yourself up. It teaches you to let go and control yourself to reach salvation.
Kartika Ashtahnika is a sacred eight-day period dedicated to Lord Mahavira, where devotees reflect on the teachings of Lord Mahavira. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Kartika Ashtahnika 2025: Rituals
During the Ashtahanika festival, Jain followers honour the Tirthankaras with offerings like rice, flowers and sandalwood paste. Temples are decorated, and specific anointments are carried out. Self-study is additionally practised, with followers studying and sharing the essence of the Jain Agamas.
Fasting and self-denial are central to the festival. Devotees observe a fast, eat just one meal daily and avoid spices in their meals. They pursue self-purification with meditation and self-reflection. Charity and service are practised, with acts such as feeding monks and donating to temples.
