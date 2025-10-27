Kartika Ashtahnika 2025: The Jain community observes Kartika Ashtahnika, which is an important eight-day festival. Devotees fast, perform religious rituals and worship Lord Mahavira to purify themselves. The term Ashtahnika comes from Sanskrit. Ashta means eight, and ahnika refers to daily rituals. During this time, the Jain devotees practice self-control, penance and reflection to purify their souls and grow spiritually. This sacred period is very important to Jains, giving them a chance to live righteously.

Check out all the important information about the start and end date, significance and rituals associated with this Jain festival below:

Kartika Ashtahnika 2025: Start And End Date

Below are the details about the start and end dates for Kartika Ashtahnika this year:

- Kartika Ashtahnika 2025 Start Date: 29th October 2025, Wednesday

- Kartika Ashtahnika 2025 End Date: 5th November 2025, Wednesday

Kartika Ashtahnika 2025: Significance

Jain texts suggest the Ashtahnika festival comes from an old custom. Monks and nuns would spend eight days in deep meditation and study of the Agamas. Common people would offer food and donations to support them. The eight days mean a lot as they stand for the eight directions (showing total devotion), the eight karmas (which people try to lessen through self-control), and the eight kinds of worship in Jain rituals. Ashtanga is about cleaning yourself up. It teaches you to let go and control yourself to reach salvation.