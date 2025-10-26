Labh Panchami 2025 , a notable festival that concludes Diwali, occurs on the fifth day of the Kartik month's Shukla Paksha. In 2025, it will be observed on October 27. In Gujarat, the festival is known as Saubhagya Panchami or Gyan Panchami. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi at this time, asking for happiness, wealth, and knowledge. People celebrate this day with much excitement, hoping for positive energy in their lives, and see it as the beginning of new opportunities.

Check out all the important details about the shubh muhurat, significance and rituals associated with this day below:

Labh Panchami 2025: Date And Time

- Labh Panchami 2025 Date: 26th October 2025, Sunday

- Panchami Tithi Begins: 03:48 AM, 26th October 2025

- Panchami Tithi Ends: 06:05 AM, 27th October 2025

Labh Panchami 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Below is the list of Choghadiya Muhurat on Labh Panchami 2025:

- Labh: 08:34 AM to 10:00 AM

- Amrit: 10:00 AM to 11:25 AM

- Shubh: 12:50 PM to 02:16 PM, 05:06 PM to 06:41 PM

- Amrit: 06:41 PM to 08:16 PM

Labh Panchami falls on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month. (Image Source: Canva)

Labh Panchami 2025: Significance

Labh Panchami is a highly auspicious day to start new businesses. On this day, people open their shops again after Diwali. In Gujarat, people see it as the first working day of the Gujarati New Year. Labh and Saubhagya mean profit and good fortune, so the day stands for good luck and money. Many Hindus in Gujarat think that worship on this day will bring wealth and success in both their personal and work lives. Business owners will often open new account books and draw the Saathiya symbol by writing Shubh and Labh.