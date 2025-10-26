- By Kashish Rai
Labh Panchami 2025, a notable festival that concludes Diwali, occurs on the fifth day of the Kartik month's Shukla Paksha. In 2025, it will be observed on October 27. In Gujarat, the festival is known as Saubhagya Panchami or Gyan Panchami. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi at this time, asking for happiness, wealth, and knowledge. People celebrate this day with much excitement, hoping for positive energy in their lives, and see it as the beginning of new opportunities.
Check out all the important details about the shubh muhurat, significance and rituals associated with this day below:
Labh Panchami 2025: Date And Time
- Labh Panchami 2025 Date: 26th October 2025, Sunday
- Panchami Tithi Begins: 03:48 AM, 26th October 2025
- Panchami Tithi Ends: 06:05 AM, 27th October 2025
Labh Panchami 2025: Shubh Muhurat
Below is the list of Choghadiya Muhurat on Labh Panchami 2025:
- Labh: 08:34 AM to 10:00 AM
- Amrit: 10:00 AM to 11:25 AM
- Shubh: 12:50 PM to 02:16 PM, 05:06 PM to 06:41 PM
- Amrit: 06:41 PM to 08:16 PM
Labh Panchami falls on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month. (Image Source: Canva)
Labh Panchami 2025: Significance
Labh Panchami is a highly auspicious day to start new businesses. On this day, people open their shops again after Diwali. In Gujarat, people see it as the first working day of the Gujarati New Year. Labh and Saubhagya mean profit and good fortune, so the day stands for good luck and money. Many Hindus in Gujarat think that worship on this day will bring wealth and success in both their personal and work lives. Business owners will often open new account books and draw the Saathiya symbol by writing Shubh and Labh.
Labh Panchami 2025: Rituals
People who could not perform the Sharda Puja during Diwali do it on Labh Panchami. Those in business will open their shops, pray over their new accounting ledgers, and ask the Goddess Lakshmi for blessings. People visit their friends and family and give them sweets. In some places, people pray over their books so they can get smarter. Giving food, clothes, and money to people who are poor is seen as lucky, bringing joy, peace, and wealth.
