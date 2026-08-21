In today's fast-paced world, where competition is cut-throat and people are running for something or the other, it has become normal to feel pressured or burdened by responsibilities. In this case, to attain some mental peace and relief, the ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’ mantra works as the best remedy.

This mantra is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. This 12-syllable mantra is also known as Mukti Mantra. Chanting this mantra with faith and devotion is believed to bring peace, prosperity and positivity. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Lyrics In Hindi ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Word By Word Meaning Let's understand the meaning behind the mantra word by word: Om (ॐ): This is the basic sound of the whole universe. Starting with Om is like tuning your mind.

Namo: This means to bow down or do pranam. It helps to keep ego aside.

Bhagavate: Refers to the supreme divine power or God.

Vasudevaya: This means Lord Krishna or Lord Vishnu, the one who is universally present.

So, the simple meaning of this mantra when combined is: “I bow down to the supreme divine power who is present everywhere.” This 12-syllable mantra is also known as Mukti Mantra (Image: Facebook/lordvishnuthesupremegod) Spiritual Significance Of The Vishnu Mantra The significance of the Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Mantra is clearly mentioned in the Bhagavata Purana, where sage Narada (Narad Muni) gave this mantra to people so that they can easily deepen their connection with the divine without doing any grand pooja or ritual. Chanting this mantra with pure devotion and faith is enough.

Benefits Of Chanting Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya This mantra, when chanted with pure devotion and faith, is believed to bring many positive changes. Here's how: It is believed to reduce stress and anxiety. From a scientific point of view, some words carry different vibrational energies that lower the stress level and have a cooling effect on the brain.

Chanting this mantra during meditation or spiritual practices can help focus the mind.

Regular chanting of this mantra is believed to bring positivity in life. You will gradually feel calmer, more grounded, and happier from inside. What Is The Right Way To Chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya? Chanting this mantra doesn't require strict rules but simply following some basic things:

Setting: Sit in a quiet room with your back straight. Best Time: Chanting this mantra early in the morning (Brahma Muhurat) is considered auspicious because the surroundings are calm and peaceful. How Many Times: Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya should be chanted at least 108 times using a Tulsi or Rudraksha mala. How To Chant: When chanting the mantra, make sure you pronounce each word correctly. Don't rush or speak fast just to finish. Instead, feel every word. Chanting the Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Mantra doesn't require strict rules (Image: Pexels) By incorporating this mantra, one can feel grounded, relaxed and positive. FAQs 1. What happens if we chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya? Chanting this mantra is believed to bring mental peace, reduce anxiety and promote spiritual growth. 2. Can I chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya anytime? Yes, you can chant this mantra anytime, but chanting in the early morning is recommended.