Is your marriage getting delayed, or are you facing obstacles before getting married? Marriage delays can be very frustrating when you see people around you getting hitched. Whether you're facing repeated rejections, broken engagements, or simply can't find the right match, ancient Hindu remedial rituals or pujas provide solutions.

According to Vedic astrology, this unnecessary delay in marriage is called 'Vivah Badha', which means an obstruction arising from specific planetary doshas, karmic patterns, or negative influences that block a destined union. However, by performing some puja, the problem can be resolved by aligning the planets and planetary positions. What Causes Marriage Delays? According to Vedic astrology, the 7th house in the kundali (birth chart) is associated with marriage. When this house, its ruling planet, or the planets inside it are affected by negative influences, marriage is either delayed or faces repeated obstacles before it happens. Here are the major doshas that may be responsible for delays in marriage.

Pitra Dosha.

Kaal Sarpa Dosha.

Manglik Dosha

Kalatra Dosha

Paap Kartari Yoga

Shrapit Dosha According to Vedic astrology, the 7th house in the kundali (birth chart) is associated with marriage (Image: Pexels) Signs That You Might Have Marriage Doshas In Your Kundali Here are some signs that suggest you may have these doshas in your kundali: If your marriage alliances are cancelled at the last moment without any reason.

Unable to find suitable matches even after putting in effort.

Family opposing the relationship ALSO READ: Do These 5 Astrological Remedies On Friday To Boost Your Luck, Wealth And Success Most Powerful Puja To Remove Marriage Delay The most powerful pujas that can be performed when you are facing Vivah Badh are: Kalatra Dosha Nivaran Puja This puja is designed to specifically pacify the malefic planets affecting the 7th house and strengthen positive planetary influences for marriage. This puja involves specific mantras, offerings, and homas (fire rituals) that neutralise negative karmic patterns.

Manglik Dosh Puja Manglik dosha is one of the most common doshas found in a person's kundali. To remove this dosha, a specialized fire ritual is designed to pacify Mars and neutralise its malefic effects by chanting Mangal Beej Mantras and worshipping Lord Hanuman and Lord Kartikeya.

Swayamvara Parvati Puja This puja is dedicated to Goddess Parvati in her seeker form for Lord Shiva. It is performed to remove any delays and hurdles in seeking marriage and to attract the right partner. The puja includes chanting Goddess Parvati's holy mantras, offerings, and fire rituals.

Kaal Sarp Dosha Puja This puja is performed when you are experiencing marriage delays because of Kaal Sarp Dosha. By performing this puja, the negative effects are reduced, bringing balance to the affected person’s kundali and positivity to their lives.

Navagraha Shanti Puja By performing this puja, the person's nine planetary energies are believed to be balanced. This puja is particularly beneficial when multiple planets are causing delays. Many other remedies can be performed, like fasting on Monday during Sawan, worshipping Lord Ganesha by offering sweets, or chanting mantras like ‘Om Guruve Namah’ and ‘Om Shum Shukraya Namah’ to strengthen Jupiter and Venus in the kundali. Kaal Sarp puja is performed when you are experiencing marriage delays because of Kaal Sarp Dosha (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 5 Most Successful Zodiac Signs According to Vedic Astrology It is important to remember that before performing any of these pujas, guidance should be taken from a trusted and verified astrologer.