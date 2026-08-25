Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases a woman goes through. During this time, chanting mantras can help nurture the unborn child's physical, mental, and spiritual health. These mantras are called Garbha Sanskar mantras; 'Garbh' means womb, and Sanskar means the imprinting of values and virtues.

These mantras in the Garbha Sanskar tradition are incorporated from the four Vedas — Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda. Each mantra is believed to carry a specific vibrational frequency which affects a mother's nervous system and its ability to create a positive womb environment.

Sacred Mantras That Should Be Chanted During Pregnancy Mantra Pregnancy Benefit Week Gayatri Mantra Reduces maternal anxiety and activates the prefrontal cortex First Trimester (Weeks 1–12), Second Trimester(Weeks 13–26) Om Namah Shivaya Helps regulate nausea and reduces anxiety First Trimester (Weeks 1–12) Saraswati Vandana Invokes the blessings of Goddess Saraswati Second Trimester(Weeks 13–26) Hanuman Chalisa Reduces stress and calms the mind Third Trimester (Weeks 27–40) Shanti Mantra Lowers the mother's cortisol and blood pressure First Trimester (Weeks 1–12) 1. Gayatri Mantra — For Intelligence, Wisdom & Cognitive Development Om Bhur Bhuvah Swaha

Tat Savitur Varenyam

Bhargo Devasya Dhimahi

Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayat Meaning: We meditate upon the divine light of the Sun God (the supreme consciousness). May that light illuminate and inspire our intellect.

Pregnancy Benefit Reduces maternal anxiety

Activates the prefrontal cortex

Encourages an emotional bond between a mother and the child

Lowers cortisol levels and relaxes the nervous system 2. Om Namah Shivaya — For Deep Peace & Surrender Om Namah Shivaya

Meaning: I bow to the divine inner self — to the consciousness that pervades all existence. Pregnancy Benefit Reduces cortisol within minutes of chanting

Helps to regulate nausea

Reduces anxiety

Regulates mood swings 3. Saraswati Vandana — For Knowledge, Creativity & Learning Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala

Ya Shubhravastravrita

Ya Veenavaradandamanditakara

Ya Shvetapadmasana

Ya Brahma-achyuta-shankara-prabhritibhir-devaih sada vandita

Sā Mām Pātu Saraswati Bhagavati Nishesha-jadyāpahā

Meaning: O Goddess Saraswati — pure as white jasmine, clothed in white, adorned with the veena, seated on a white lotus — bestow upon us wisdom and learning. Pregnancy Benefit Invokes the blessings of Goddess Saraswati

Instils qualities of creativity and intellectual openness in the child

Reduces stress

Helps in stabilising the heart rate of the baby Chanting Saraswati Vandana invokes Goddess Sarswati blessings (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Unmarried Women Should Never Wash Their Hair On THIS Day; Know Rules According To Hindu Beliefs 4. Hanuman Chalisa — For Strength, Courage & Positivity Chanting Hanuman Chalisa during pregnancy is beneficial for babies growing inside the womb. It is recommended to read the Hanuman Chalisa aloud 2-3 times a day and feel its positive and divine vibrations.

Pregnancy benefits: Reduces stress and calms the mind.

Provides strength and wisdom to both the mother and the unborn baby.

Removes fear and negative thoughts during pregnancy 5. Shanti Mantra — For Universal Peace (Perfect for Couples) Saha Navavatu

Saha Nau Bhunaktu

Saha Viryam Karavavahai

Tejasvi Navadhitamastu

Ma Vidvishavahai

Meaning: May we be protected together. May we be nourished together. May we work with great energy. May our learning be illuminating. May there be no ill will between us. Pregnancy Benefits Couples chanting this mantra provide a secure acoustic range for the fetus.

Lowers the mother's cortisol

Lowers blood pressure

Promotes bonding of the parents with the unborn child When To Chant These Mantras? To get the maximum benefit of these mantras, they should be chanted according to this timeline of the pregnancy:

First Trimester (Weeks 1–12): Gayatri Mantra, Om Namah Shivaya, and Shanti Mantra should be chanted.

Second Trimester(Weeks 13–26): Gayatri Mantra and Saraswati Vandana should be chanted.

Third Trimester (Weeks 27–40): Hanuman Chalisa should be chanted during this time. How To Chant The Mantra? For positive results, these mantras should be chanted in brahma muhurta (4–6 AM) as this time is most peaceful.

When chanting this mantra, the pregnant woman should either sit comfortably in Sukhasana (easy cross-legged pose) or on a firm chair with spine upright.

The pregnant woman should rest both hands gently on their belly, as this creates a physical connection between her voice vibration and the baby.

Use a prayer mala while chanting the mantras.

Chant at least 5 minutes slowly and then gradually increase the duration. ALSO READ: Rudraksha Broke Suddenly? Know What It Means According To Hindu Beliefs

These are some powerful mantras a pregnant woman should either listen to or chant to have a positive pregnancy. The ultimate goal of chanting all these mantras is to promote a stress-free and positive environment around the mother. FAQs 1. How often should I chant or meditate with mantras during pregnancy? Start with short, consistent daily practices (e.g., 5-10 minutes) and gradually increasing if desired. 2. Can my partner or family join in my mantra practice? Yes chanting these partners with family or partner builds connection with the unborn child.