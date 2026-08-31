Sawariya Seth Mandir, located near Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, is one of the most sacred temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. Millions of devotees across India visit this holy shrine to seek Lord Krishna's blessings, who resides here in the form of Sawariya Seth. It is believed that worshipping this form of Lord Krishna helps in attracting financial prosperity and abundance in life.

Let's understand the origin of the Sawariya Seth temple and why devotees make Lord Krishna their business partner in detail. How Did The Famous Lord Krishna Temple Come Into Existence? The famous temple of Lord Krishna came into existence in 1840 AD, when a cowherd named Bholaram Gurjar had a divine dream. He saw three divine idols buried beneath the earth in the Chhapar area of Bagund village. When the cowherd dug at that particular spot, he found the three idols of Lord Krishna.

Guided by the dream, he then constructed three temples at different locations. The one in Mandphiya village became the central pilgrimage destination and is now known as the main Sanwariya Seth Mandir. The famous temple of Lord Krishna came into existence in 1840 (Image: Pexels) Why Is Lord Krishna Called Sawariya Seth? In the Sawariya Seth temple, devotees worship Lord Krishna as Sawariya Seth. The word 'Sawariya' comes from Lord Krishna's 'dark' skin tone, and 'Seth' means 'successful businessman'. So devotees of Rajasthan affectionately call Lord Krishna Sawariya Seth because it is believed that when an individual worships Lord Krishna in this form with sincere devotion, he blesses them with wealth, success, and abundance. Shop owners, businessmen, farmers, and students all come here to seek his blessings before beginning their new venture.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2026: Why Is Lord Krishna’s Birth Celebrated At Midnight? Why Do Devotees Make Lord Krishna Their Business Partner? Devotees in the Sawariya temple make Lord Krishna their business partner. They believe that by doing so, they are blessed with wealth and abundance, and their business grows. Over the years, many business owners who came to Sawariya Seth wrote formal letters addressed to the divine, submitted business proposals, offered the first profit share of their earnings, and even returned ‘loan money’ after their wishes were fulfilled. Many devotees have witnessed that after doing these things, their businesses flourished, lifelong court cases ended unexpectedly, financial debts were cleared, and missed opportunities returned in their lives. Where Is Sawariya Seth Temple Located? Sawariya Seth Temple is located in a small village named Mandphiya near Chittorgarh, in Rajasthan. It is on the Udaipur-Chittorgarh highway, so it is easy to travel there by road. Sawariya Seth Temple: Darshan, Timings And Important Rituals Sawariya Seth Temple follows strict rituals. The major ones are: Mangla Aarti: Early morning around 5:30 AM

Early morning around 5:30 AM Shringar Aarti: After adorning the deity with clothes and ornaments

After adorning the deity with clothes and ornaments Rajbhog Aarti: Noon, after offering the main bhog (meal)

Noon, after offering the main bhog (meal) Sandhya Aarti: Around sunset

Around sunset Shayan Aarti: Before the deity rests for the night Festivals Celebrated At Sawariya Seth Temple Krishna Janmashtami, Holi, Diwali, Ekadashi and Guru Purnima are the festivals mostly celebrated at Sawariya Seth Temple with great pomp and show. The temple organises special bhajans, aartis, and food services for the devotees.

Devotees worship Lord Krishna as Sawariya Seth (Image: Facebook/ ShriSanwaliyaSethPrakatyaMandirBagundBhadsoda) ALSO READ: Why Was The Bhagavad Gita Narrated Only To Arjuna? So, by visiting Sawariya Seth Temple, devotees not only get the divine darshan of Lord Krishna but also experience profits in their business. The temple’s donation boxes are often filled beyond expectations, and massive sums of offerings are counted, showing devotees’ faith.

FAQs 1. How exactly do devotees make Lord Krishna their business partner? Devotees who come to Sawariya Seth make Lord Krishna their business partner by writing formal letters addressed to him, submitting business proposals and offering their first profit share of their earnings to him. 2. Does making Lord Krishna a business partner actually benefit devotees? Yes, many devotees have witnessed this after doing these things. Their businesses flourished, lifelong court cases ended unexpectedly, financial debts were cleared, and missed opportunities returned in their lives.