Have you recently been dreaming about monkeys where you are fighting with them, or they are chasing you? In Hinduism, seeing a monkey in dreams holds immense spiritual significance. It can symbolise fun, cleverness, strength, or a mischievous or inquisitive side of the dreamer.

However, these monkey dreams can also be unpleasant, giving you a sign to be cautious. Let's understand in detail what these monkey dreams mean in Hinduism. 5 Possible Meanings Of Seeing A Monkey In Dreams Monkey Chasing You In A Dream According to Hindu beliefs, if you dream monkeys are chasing you, then it means that your emotions and thoughts are not properly aligned. You are running away from responsibilities. It is a sign that you should stop this reckless behaviour and try to bring balance between your thoughts and emotions.

Monkeys chasing you in a dream can also indicate that the people around you are toxic and you need to stay away from them. Monkeys chasing you in a dream can also indicate that the people around you are toxic (Image: Pexels) Monkey Biting You In A Dream Monkey biting you in a dream is believed to indicate that one has a lot of anger, frustration and aggression inside them that they are suppressing. In some cases, it could also represent sexual frustration, excitement or the person's animalistic tendencies.

The intensity with which the monkey bites also holds different meanings. If the bite feels violent and hurtful, then it means a sense of danger or fear. On the other hand, if the bite feels enjoyable, it indicates hidden cravings for adventure, thrill and risk.

Seeing Many Monkeys In A Dream The monkey usually represents mischief and chaos. Seeing many monkeys in the dream indicates that you are feeling overwhelmed or having a rush of emotions. This dream indicates that the person is unable to handle their emotions and is thinking of many things.

If the monkeys in the dream appear playful, it is a positive sign and indicates something good is about to happen. However, if the monkeys are aggressive or wild, it could be taken as a warning sign to pay immediate attention to a few things.

Fighting With a Monkey In A Dream According to Hindu beliefs, fighting with a monkey in a dream indicates that the person is struggling with their emotions. The dream may also signify a negative presence in their lives and hidden personality traits. If the person wins the battle against the monkeys, it represents that he/she has overcome the problem. On the other hand, if the monkey wins, then it represents unresolved issues that need immediate attention.

ALSO READ: Dreaming About A Wedding? Know Its Spiritual Meaning And Symbolism Feeding A Monkey In Dream In Hinduism, feeding a monkey in a dream is highly auspicious. One of the most common interpretations of the dream is that a new relationship is about to begin or maybe a soulmate is near. It could also mean that the dreamer will attract positive things in their life through charity and kindness.

In Hinduism, feeding a monkey in a dream is highly auspicious (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Are You Dreaming Of Lord Shiva During Sawan? Here’s What It May Mean Spiritually Seeing a monkey in dreams can have many interpretations depending on the context in which the dream takes place. However, such dreams usually represent a personality trait or behaviour of the dreamer.