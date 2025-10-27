- By Kashish Rai
Soorasamharam 2025 or Suranporu is a highly sacred and important festival that celebrates the victory of Lord Murugan. This year, Soorasamharam is being observed by the devotees on 27th October 2025. On this day, Lord Murugan defeated the demon Soorapadman and saved the gods of heaven. It is the final day of the Kandha Shashti festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Thiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu. On this occasion, devotees immerse themselves in devotion to Lord Murugan and sing his praises.
It is highly auspicious to offer sincere worship to Lord Murugan on this sacred occasion, as it helps the devotees seek his choicest blessings. We have curated a list of 9 powerful Murugan Mantras that can be chanted on Suranporu for receiving the blessings of protection and good fortune from Shri Kartikeyan.
Soorasamharam 2025: 9 Powerful Murugan Mantras To Chant On Suranporu
1. Sri Murugan Sloka
“Gyaanashaktidhara skanda
valliikalyaaNa sundara
devasenaa manaH kaanta
kaartikeya namo astute
OM subrahmanyaaya namah”
2. Sri Subramanya Panchratnam
“Shadananam, chandana lepithangam,
Mahorasam, divya mayoora vahanam,
Rudrasya soonum, sura loka nadam,
Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye
Jajwalyamanam, sura brunda vandyam,
Kumaradhara thada mandirastham,
Kandarpa roopam, Kamaneeya gathram,
Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye
Dwishadbujam dwadasa divya nethram,
Trayee thanum soolamasim dadhanam,
Seshavatharam, kamaneeya roopam,
Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye
Surari gorahava shobhamanam,
Surothamam shakthi daram kumaram,
Sudhaara shakthyayudha shobhi hastham,
Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye
Ishtartha sidhi pradha meesa puthram,
Ishtannadham bhoosura kamadhenum,
Gangodbhavam sarva jananukoolam,
Brahmanya devam, saranam prapadye
Ya slokamidham padatheeha bhakthya,
Brahmanya deva nivesitha manasa san,
Prapnothi bhogamakilam bhuvi yadyadishtam,
Anthe cha gachathi muda guha samyameva”
3. Om Sakandaya Namaha
4. Om Shanmukhaya Namaha
5. Om Guhaya Namaha
6. Om Pingalaya Namaha
7. Om Sharavana-bhavaya Namaha
8. Om Devasenapataye Namaha
9. Om Kumaraya Namaha
Lord Murugan is worshipped as the valiant son of Lord Shiva and the brother of Lord Ganesha. He is also known as Skanda or Kartikeyan. (Image Source: Canva)
Vidhi To Chant Murugan Mantras
Devotees must chant Shri Murugan mantras facing East, after taking a fresh bath and wearing clean clothes. For best results, devotees should chant these mantras 108 times or 1008 times.
Preferably, chant this mantra in front of Lord Murugan photo, and once the recitation is completed, offer Naivedyam, Panchamritam (mixture of mashed bananas, jaggery, raisins, cashew nuts, and dates), red flowers and sandalwood powder to the Lord.
Benefits Of Chanting Shri Murugan Mantras
Chanting Lord Murugan's mantras can have many benefits. These mantras have the ability to provide strength and courage. Those who chant these mantras regularly are helped to face life's challenges. With Lord Murugan's blessings, one gains wisdom, courage and self-confidence.
Chanting Murugan mantras also protects against negative energies and evil forces. These mantras provide mental peace and stability. Those seeking success in legal matters or competitions can benefit from chanting these mantras. With Lord Murugan's blessings, one achieves victory and success.
Chanting Lord Murugan's mantras also provides spiritual progress. These mantras help one achieve their goals. Those who chant these mantras regularly experience happiness, prosperity, and peace in life. With Lord Murugan's blessings, one's life becomes happy and successful.
