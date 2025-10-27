Soorasamharam 2025: 9 Powerful Murugan Mantras To Chant On Suranporu

Soorasamharam 2025 or Suranporu is a highly sacred and important festival that celebrates the victory of Lord Murugan. This year, Soorasamharam is being observed by the devotees on 27th October 2025. On this day, Lord Murugan defeated the demon Soorapadman and saved the gods of heaven. It is the final day of the Kandha Shashti festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Thiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu. On this occasion, devotees immerse themselves in devotion to Lord Murugan and sing his praises.

It is highly auspicious to offer sincere worship to Lord Murugan on this sacred occasion, as it helps the devotees seek his choicest blessings. We have curated a list of 9 powerful Murugan Mantras that can be chanted on Suranporu for receiving the blessings of protection and good fortune from Shri Kartikeyan.

3. Om Sakandaya Namaha

4. Om Shanmukhaya Namaha

5. Om Guhaya Namaha

6. Om Pingalaya Namaha

7. Om Sharavana-bhavaya Namaha

8. Om Devasenapataye Namaha

9. Om Kumaraya Namaha

ALSO READ: Soorasamharam 2025: Date, Time, Significance And Rituals Of Suranporu

Lord Murugan is worshipped as the valiant son of Lord Shiva and the brother of Lord Ganesha. He is also known as Skanda or Kartikeyan. (Image Source: Canva)

Vidhi To Chant Murugan Mantras

Devotees must chant Shri Murugan mantras facing East, after taking a fresh bath and wearing clean clothes. For best results, devotees should chant these mantras 108 times or 1008 times.

Preferably, chant this mantra in front of Lord Murugan photo, and once the recitation is completed, offer Naivedyam, Panchamritam (mixture of mashed bananas, jaggery, raisins, cashew nuts, and dates), red flowers and sandalwood powder to the Lord.

Benefits Of Chanting Shri Murugan Mantras

Chanting Lord Murugan's mantras can have many benefits. These mantras have the ability to provide strength and courage. Those who chant these mantras regularly are helped to face life's challenges. With Lord Murugan's blessings, one gains wisdom, courage and self-confidence.