Soorasamharam 2025: Soora Samaharam, also known as Suranporu is a significant ritual that recreates the story of Lord Murugan defeating demons. It concludes the week-long Kanda Shashti Vratham festival. This celebration mainly occurs in Tamil Nadu, but also takes place in Andhra Pradesh, Sri Lanka, and the Palakkad district of Kerala. Based on the Tamil calendar, the festival is in either Aippasi or Karthigai. This year, Soorasamharam falls on 27th October 2025.

Check out all the important details about the date, time, significance and rituals of Suranporu below: Soorasamharam 2025: Date And Time - Soorasamharam 2025 Date: 27th October 2025, Monday - Shasti Tithi Begins: 06:04 AM, 27th October 2025 - Shasti Tithi Ends: 07:59 AM, 28th October 2025 Soorasamharam 2025: Significance Soorasanharam celebrates Lord Murugan's win over the demon Surapadman. It is the last day of the six-day Skanda Sashti festival, which honours Lord Murugan's strength and bravery. This day, representing good winning against evil, is observed with prayers to Lord Murugan. Tamil groups celebrate it with great enthusiasm, holding big events at Lord Murugan temples, especially at the Thiruchendur Murugan Temple. The day after Soorasanharam is when Lord Murugan and Devasena get married. This festival encourages us to live truthfully and fairly.

ALSO READ: Skanda Sashti October 2025: Date, Time, Significance And Rituals Soorasamharam celebrated the sacred occasion when Lord Kartikeyan defeated the demon Surapadman. (Image Source: Canva) Soorasamharam 2025: Rituals The Skanda Shashthi fast lasts for six days, the last day of which is celebrated as "Soorsamharam." During this time, devotees eat only one meal and observe a fast. The fast concludes on the day of "Thirukalyanam." Special rituals and worship are performed in Murugan temples, drawing devotees from far and wide. The "Abhishekam" and "Shringar Darshan" of the Lord are of particular significance.

ALSO READ: Why Lord Murugan Has Two Wives Devasena And Valli? Know Lesser-Known Legend About Wedding Of Tamil God During Skanda Shashthi, devotees bathe in the morning, wear traditional attire, and worship in a purified environment. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha and Murugan while chanting Om Sarvana Bhava. The Abhishekam ritual is done using Panchamrit and rose water. The worship concludes with an Aarti. People believe that observing this fast brings spiritual peace and the blessings of the deities.

(Disclaimer: This content includes advice providing generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified spiritual or astrological opinion. Always consult a specialist for more information before adopting any measures.)