The Blue Sapphire, also known as Neelam, is one of the most controversial gemstones in Vedic astrology. It is believed to be associated with Saturn, the planet of hard work, karma, and discipline. This stone is blue in colour and has natural brilliance and shine.

It is said that when Blue Sapphire energy gets aligned with the wearer, it can remove delays, sharpen focus, bring structure to life, and offer strong protection from negativity. Because Saturn is a strict planet, only the right individuals truly benefit from its energy. This is why you may find many astrologers always advise wearing a Blue Sapphire after a proper birth chart analysis.

7 Things You Must Know Before Buying The Blue Sapphire 1. Neelam Doesn't Give The Same Results To Everyone Before buying blue sapphire, you must know that it doesn't work the same for everybody. Its association with the planet Saturn is believed to be the reason. It can provide stability and success to someone, while for others it may cause financial loss or restlessness. So, before buying, consult an astrologer and get your birth chart checked.

2. The 3-Day Trial Method Many astrologers and gemstone experts recommend that before buying or wearing Neelam, a person should test whether it is suitable for them or not. They can keep the stone under their pillow or wear it briefly, then observe their experience. If they experience any negative effects on their sleep quality, mood, or energy, or if any unusual events happen to them, then they should immediately consult an astrologer before purchasing the Neelam.

Many astrologers recommend that before buying Neelam, a person should test it (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: Top 3 Gemstones Associated With Lord Shani That Might Help Attract Money, Success And Fame 3. Confusing "Natural" with "Untreated" In today's market, blue sapphires are heat-treated to improve their colour and clarity. Though heating is an accepted industry practice, it changes how a stone should be priced. For astrological purposes, many practitioners believe that the natural stones carry stronger planetary energy. If you're buying Neelam, then you should ask directly whether the stone is natural or heated.

4. Certification Is Mandatory, Not Optional Whenever you purchase blue sapphire, always ask for the certificate. A gemstone certificate from a recognised government or independent laboratory confirms and describes the stone's origins, whether it's natural or synthetic, and whether it has been treated.

5. Colour When you're purchasing blue sapphire, look carefully at its colour. The colour of the blue sapphires can range from deep royal blue to medium blue to light blue. So when buying, don't trust the photograph because the two stones can look nearly identical to the naked eye but will differ in both price and astrological suitability.

6. No Inclusions Doesn't Mean Authentic Most sapphires naturally have inclusions. If you see a sapphire with no imperfections, then there is a high chance that it is manufactured. 7. Combining It With Unsuitable Gemstones Whenever you are buying Neelam, make sure to check its suitability with other gemstones. According to Vedic astrology, wearing blue sapphire alongside Ruby (Sun's stone) or Pearl (Moon's stone) is specifically cautioned. This mistake occurs when someone is wearing multiple planetary stones recommended by different sources.

Whenever you are buying Neelam, make sure to check its suitability with other gemstones (Image: Pexels) ALSO READ: 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Wear Gemstones: Know What Are They And What Do They Symbolise Before wearing a blue sapphire, make sure to check these few things. Blue Sapphire is one of the most powerful gemstones that can transform the wearer’s life drastically within a short time.