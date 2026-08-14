Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Parvati: Keeping your newborn baby girl name inspired by Goddess Parvati is an excellent choice. Goddess Parvati is the symbol of love, strength, courage, and protection. By naming your daughter inspired by her, you are not only honouring the deity but also imbuing your child’s identity with attributes of grace, strength, and devotion.

Choosing the perfect name for your baby girl is one of the most beautiful parts of parenthood. A name not only reflects your child’s identity but also carries blessings, culture, and timeless meanings. Here are 100+ unique baby girl names inspired by Goddess Parvati with meanings.

Goddess Parvati is the symbol of love, strength, courage, and protection (Image: Facebook/omnamahshivay) ALSO READ: 100+ Unique Baby Boy Names Inspired By Lord Shiva With Powerful Meanings 100+ Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Parvati With Meanings Name Meaning Aadya The first one. Aaradhya Worthy of worship. Adhira Lightning. Aditi The mother of the gods. Aishwarya Prosperity. Akanksha Desire, longing. Akshara Imperishable, the eternal. Alpana Beautiful, artistic. Ambika The mother goddess. Ambuja Born of the lotus. Amrita Immortal nectar. Ananta The eternal one. Ananya The unique one. Anisha Supreme, brightness. Anita The graceful. Ankita The one with a mark. Annapurna The provider of food. Anuradha The one who brings prosperity. Anuragini The one who is passionate. Anushka The grace. Anvesha Inquiry, search. Aparna Leafless, another name for Parvati. Arpita Dedicated, devoted. Arundhati The star. Avani Earth. Avyukt Clear, bright. Bhadra Auspicious, blessed. Bhagavati The goddess of fortune. Bhairavi The fearful one. Bhakti Devotion. Bhanumati The one with the light of the sun. Bharati The goddess of learning. Bhavani The goddess of the world. Chamundi The one who has conquered evil. Chandana Sandalwood. Chandini The moonlight. Chandra The moon. Chandrika The moonlight. Charulata The beautiful creeper. Charushila The one with beautiful stones. Chitra The beautiful one. Chitralekha A beautiful drawing. Deepika Little lamp, light. Dhanya Blessed, grateful. Dhara Earth, support. Divya Divine, celestial. Durga The invincible. Eesha Goddess Parvati, purity. Ganga The river Ganges. Gargi A learned woman. Gaurangi The one with a beautiful body. Gauravi Pride, honor. Gauri Fair, beautiful. Gitanjali Offering of songs. Gokila The protector of cows. Hamsini The swan. Harini The deer. Haritha The green one. Hema The golden one. Indira Goddess Lakshmi. Indu Moon. Isha Goddess, ruler. Ishwari The goddess. Jahnavi The river Ganges. Janaki The daughter of Janaka. Jaya Victory. Jyothi Light. Kalavati The artistic one. Kali The black one, goddess of destruction. Kalpana Imagination. Kalyani The auspicious one. Kama Love, desire. Kamala The lotus. Kamini The desired one. Kanaka Gold, the golden one. Kanta The beloved. Kanti The radiance. Kashish Attraction. Kavita Poem. Kavya Poetry. Keshavi The one with beautiful hair. Kshama Patience. Kshirja The goddess who brings milk. Kumud The lotus. Kumudini The water lily. Kundalini The coiled serpent, symbolizing energy. Kushmanda The creator of the universe. Kusum The flower. Kusuma The flower. Lakshmi The goddess of fortune. Lalita The playful. Lalitha The graceful. Lavanya Grace. Lavitha Gracefulness. Madhavi The one who is sweet. Madhura Sweetness. Madhuri Sweetness. Madhurima Sweetness. Madhurita Sweetness. Mahakali The great black one. Mahalakshmi The great goddess of wealth. Goddess Parvati's name is a wonderful way to honour feminine energy (Image: Facebook/shivaart)

ALSO READ: Shiv Tandav Stotram Lyrics And Meaning: Know The Spiritual Benefits Of Chanting Choosing her name from the above-mentioned Goddess Parvati names is a wonderful way to honour feminine energy, encouraging the baby to grow with wisdom, beauty, strength and spiritual grounding throughout her life.