Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Parvati: Keeping your newborn baby girl name inspired by Goddess Parvati is an excellent choice. Goddess Parvati is the symbol of love, strength, courage, and protection. By naming your daughter inspired by her, you are not only honouring the deity but also imbuing your child’s identity with attributes of grace, strength, and devotion.
Choosing the perfect name for your baby girl is one of the most beautiful parts of parenthood. A name not only reflects your child’s identity but also carries blessings, culture, and timeless meanings. Here are 100+ unique baby girl names inspired by Goddess Parvati with meanings.
Goddess Parvati is the symbol of love, strength, courage, and protection (Image: Facebook/omnamahshivay)
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100+ Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Parvati With Meanings
|Name
|Meaning
|Aadya
|The first one.
|Aaradhya
|Worthy of worship.
|Adhira
|Lightning.
|Aditi
|The mother of the gods.
|Aishwarya
|Prosperity.
|Akanksha
|Desire, longing.
|Akshara
|Imperishable, the eternal.
|Alpana
|Beautiful, artistic.
|Ambika
|The mother goddess.
|Ambuja
|Born of the lotus.
|Amrita
|Immortal nectar.
|Ananta
|The eternal one.
|Ananya
|The unique one.
|Anisha
|Supreme, brightness.
|Anita
|The graceful.
|Ankita
|The one with a mark.
|Annapurna
|The provider of food.
|Anuradha
|The one who brings prosperity.
|Anuragini
|The one who is passionate.
|Anushka
|The grace.
|Anvesha
|Inquiry, search.
|Aparna
|Leafless, another name for Parvati.
|Arpita
|Dedicated, devoted.
|Arundhati
|The star.
|Avani
|Earth.
|Avyukt
|Clear, bright.
|Bhadra
|Auspicious, blessed.
|Bhagavati
|The goddess of fortune.
|Bhairavi
|The fearful one.
|Bhakti
|Devotion.
|Bhanumati
|The one with the light of the sun.
|Bharati
|The goddess of learning.
|Bhavani
|The goddess of the world.
|Chamundi
|The one who has conquered evil.
|Chandana
|Sandalwood.
|Chandini
|The moonlight.
|Chandra
|The moon.
|Chandrika
|The moonlight.
|Charulata
|The beautiful creeper.
|Charushila
|The one with beautiful stones.
|Chitra
|The beautiful one.
|Chitralekha
|A beautiful drawing.
|Deepika
|Little lamp, light.
|Dhanya
|Blessed, grateful.
|Dhara
|Earth, support.
|Divya
|Divine, celestial.
|Durga
|The invincible.
|Eesha
|Goddess Parvati, purity.
|Ganga
|The river Ganges.
|Gargi
|A learned woman.
|Gaurangi
|The one with a beautiful body.
|Gauravi
|Pride, honor.
|Gauri
|Fair, beautiful.
|Gitanjali
|Offering of songs.
|Gokila
|The protector of cows.
|Hamsini
|The swan.
|Harini
|The deer.
|Haritha
|The green one.
|Hema
|The golden one.
|Indira
|Goddess Lakshmi.
|Indu
|Moon.
|Isha
|Goddess, ruler.
|Ishwari
|The goddess.
|Jahnavi
|The river Ganges.
|Janaki
|The daughter of Janaka.
|Jaya
|Victory.
|Jyothi
|Light.
|Kalavati
|The artistic one.
|Kali
|The black one, goddess of destruction.
|Kalpana
|Imagination.
|Kalyani
|The auspicious one.
|Kama
|Love, desire.
|Kamala
|The lotus.
|Kamini
|The desired one.
|Kanaka
|Gold, the golden one.
|Kanta
|The beloved.
|Kanti
|The radiance.
|Kashish
|Attraction.
|Kavita
|Poem.
|Kavya
|Poetry.
|Keshavi
|The one with beautiful hair.
|Kshama
|Patience.
|Kshirja
|The goddess who brings milk.
|Kumud
|The lotus.
|Kumudini
|The water lily.
|Kundalini
|The coiled serpent, symbolizing energy.
|Kushmanda
|The creator of the universe.
|Kusum
|The flower.
|Kusuma
|The flower.
|Lakshmi
|The goddess of fortune.
|Lalita
|The playful.
|Lalitha
|The graceful.
|Lavanya
|Grace.
|Lavitha
|Gracefulness.
|Madhavi
|The one who is sweet.
|Madhura
|Sweetness.
|Madhuri
|Sweetness.
|Madhurima
|Sweetness.
|Madhurita
|Sweetness.
|Mahakali
|The great black one.
|Mahalakshmi
|The great goddess of wealth.
Goddess Parvati's name is a wonderful way to honour feminine energy (Image: Facebook/shivaart)
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Choosing her name from the above-mentioned Goddess Parvati names is a wonderful way to honour feminine energy, encouraging the baby to grow with wisdom, beauty, strength and spiritual grounding throughout her life.