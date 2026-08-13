You must have noticed many people in Hinduism applying Vibhuti, also known as Bhasma, on their foreheads. The practice of applying Vibhuti has been followed for generations, as it is believed to remind devotees that everything is temporary and that one day everything will turn into ash.

There are two major sects or traditions among Hindus: Shaivites and Vaishnavites. Applying ash or Vibhuti on the forehead is mostly followed by Shaivites, as Lord Shiva is also often depicted covered in ash. Let's understand in detail what Vibhuti is and the spiritual significance of applying it on the forehead. What Is Vibhuti? The word 'Vibhuti' comes from the Sanskrit word meaning 'glory' or 'sacred power'. In the Shaiva tradition, Vibhuti is believed to be linked with Lord Shiva, who is often depicted with holy ash adorning his forehead and body. It represents his mastery over creation and destruction.

This sacred ash is primarily prepared from cow dung and herbs and, in some traditions, from cremation ashes. Vibhuti is generally applied on the forehead, neck, chest, arms, stomach, elbows and wrists. Some people also apply it on their knees. When it is applied on the forehead by drawing three horizontal lines, it is known as Tripundra, which is believed to represent the burning away of ego, ignorance and worldly attachments. It also reminds devotees that the soul is eternal, while the body is temporary and will one day turn into ash.

Vibhuti is generally applied on the forehead, neck, chest, arms, stomach, elbows and wrists (Image: Pexels) Spiritual Significance Of Vibhuti Vibhuti holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. Here's why: 1. Reminds Us Of Impermanence Holy ash reminds a seeker that one day everything will turn into ash and only the soul will remain, which is eternal. Through this, it conveys the message to surrender and focus on spiritual growth rather than becoming attached to outcomes.

2. Symbolises Purification According to Hindu traditions, when Vibhuti is applied with mantras, it is believed to purify the body and surroundings, creating positive energy around the devotee. 3. Represents Surrender To Lord Shiva By applying Vibhuti, a devotee feels more connected with Lord Shiva, as this act is believed to show surrender to him and align oneself with his qualities of detachment, wisdom and compassion. 4. Associated With The Third Eye In some spiritual traditions, applying Vibhuti on the forehead is associated with the Ajna Chakra, or third eye, which is believed to govern intuition, clarity and higher consciousness. 5. Has A Place In Ayurveda Bhasma has been used in Ayurveda for a long time. However, different types of bhasma have different preparations and uses, so they should not be treated as interchangeable with the sacred ash used in worship.

ALSO READ: Why Do Hindus Worship Cows? Know Spiritual Significance Of Gau Mata In Sanatan Dharma How To Apply Vibhuti? Vibhuti is generally applied on the forehead, especially across the forehead in three horizontal lines. This form of application is known as Tripundra. It may also be applied at the pit of the throat, which is associated with the Vishuddhi Chakra in yogic traditions. In some traditions, it is also customary to apply some Bhasma to the middle of the chest. This area is associated with the Anahata Chakra. Although there are seven chakras altogether, these three chakras are given significance in some traditions because applying sacred ash to these areas is believed to have spiritual significance. Vibhuti is generally applied on the forehead, especially across the forehead in three horizontal lines (Image: Facebook/lordshiva) ALSO READ: Why Is Bel Patra So Dear To Lord Shiva? The Spiritual Significance Explained Therefore, Vibhuti, Bhasma or sacred ash serves as a powerful symbol of impermanence, humility and purification. It reminds devotees that everything in the material world is temporary and will eventually return to dust, while the soul remains eternal.