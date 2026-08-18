Are you attracting the same kind of people again and again in your life? According to astrology, the reason behind it can be an unfinished karmic lesson, the influence of the 7th house or the Universe trying to transform you. It is said that if a person doesn't take the necessary steps to change themselves, they will keep attracting the wrong person in their life.

Let's understand in detail why we attract the same kind of people again and again and how we can break this pattern. Reasons Behind Attracting Wrong People Again And Again 1. Influence Of The 7th House According to astrology, the 7th house in your birth chart is the house of relationships. So, the kind of people you attract will be deeply influenced by the planet that is placed here. For example, if Mars is in your 7th house, you will attract assertive and intense partners, or if Ketu is in the 7th house, you will attract partners who are emotionally unavailable and distant.

2. The Position Of Venus The position of Venus in your birth chart can answer why you always attract the wrong people. If Venus is placed in its own sign (Taurus or Libra), it is believed to attract stable and healthy relationships. If Venus is combust (too close to the Sun) or in a challenging sign like Virgo (its sign of debilitation), it attracts complicated relationships.

3. Effects Of Shadow Planets Rahu and Ketu are the two shadow planets and the most karmic points in a Vedic birth chart. The Rahu side attracts relationships that feel unreal. The pull and the intensity are very high. However, even if the relationship is good, it is not necessarily going to last forever.

On the other hand, Ketu's influence creates distance even when the connection is real. Partners chosen under strong Ketu influence feel distant and emotionally unavailable. Rahu and Ketu are the two shadow planets and the most karmic points in a Vedic birth chart (Image: Facebook/srieaswaran) ALSO READ: What Makes Each Zodiac Sign Lose Interest According To Astrology? 4. Karmic Lesson If you keep attracting the wrong person in your life, then it could be a karmic lesson. It is beleieved that sometimes we meet souls that come into our lives to teach a lesson and transform us. If we don't learn and keep repeating it, then we will again attract the same person or another person with the same traits.

5. Your Energy Is The Invitation There is a Law of the Universe that states you attract what you are rather than what you want. So, if you always have a fear, insecurity or abandonment issues inside you, then you will attract the same kind of people who have similar energy. That is why you should practice self-love.

How To Break The Pattern? You can break the pattern by following these few simple steps: The first step is to analyse and think about what went wrong. Study your pattern instead of focusing on what went wrong.

Journal it and think about the lesson that you can learn from it. This could help you work on yourself so in future you don't attract the same people.

According to astrology, doing meditation and prayer is also beneficial.

Increase your positive energy by practising gratitude, setting boundaries, and choosing self-love every day. Journal it and think about the lesson that you can learn from it (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: 5 Zodiac Signs That Make The Most Loyal Friends According To Astrology These are a few reasons why you attract wrong people in your life according to astrology.

