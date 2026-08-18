3x3 Quest India 2026, a FIBA-sanctioned basketball competition, was officially launched on Tuesday with the aim of providing Indian players with greater competitive opportunities and a pathway to the international 3x3 circuit.

The inaugural edition of the competition will be held on September 12 and 13 at DLF Promenade Emporio in New Delhi, with multiple teams competing over two days in a knockout format leading to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

The winning team will earn the opportunity to compete at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia, while players participating in the Quest will have access to official FIBA ranking points.

The competition is supported by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), FIBA and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA).

3x3 basketball is played on a half-court with three players per team and features a 12-second shot clock. Games last 10 minutes, or end earlier if a team reaches 21 points, making it a fast-paced format focused on skill, technique and quick decision-making.