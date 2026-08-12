It’s a big day for Indian football fans as ISL 2025-26 champions East Bengal host Al-Arabi and AIFF Super Cup winners FC Goa take on Arkadag in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifiers. It is a brilliant chance for both teams to qualify and contest in one of Asia’s biggest elite competitions. Both East Bengal and FC Goa have had major success stories in Asian competitions. With both matches being single-leg affairs, there is no room for mistakes for the Indian clubs. The winners will progress to the AFC Champions League Two group stage, while the losing sides will drop into the AFC Challenge League. The ACL Two group-stage draw is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur on August 18.

ALSO READ: It's Official! Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Tie Knot, Announce Marriage On Instagram | See Post East Bengal Host Al-Arabi East Bengal FC will host Kuwaiti side Al-Arabi SC tonight, August 12, at 7:00 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata for their crucial, single-leg AFC Champions League Two preliminary-stage knockout qualifier.

🔥 THE BATTLE FOR ASIA BEGINS! 🔥



The stage is set. The stakes are huge. 🌏🏆



🔴🟡 East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC 🟢⚪

🏆 AFC Champions League Two | Preliminary Round

📅 12 August | ⏰ 7:00 PM IST

📍 VYBK Stadium, Kolkata



90 minutes. One mission. 🇮🇳🔥

MAKE ASIA HEAR THE ROAR!… pic.twitter.com/W7hkPy45TS — EAST BENGAL the REAL POWER (EBRP)❤💛 (@EBRPFC) August 12, 2026 The winner will earn a spot in the ACL Two group stage draw on August 18 in Kuala Lumpur, while the losing side will drop down to the AFC Challenge League. East Bengal enter the game as the ISL 2025-26 champions and will be hoping to use home advantage to overcome a strong Al-Arabi side. However, the Kolkata giants face a major squad selection crisis, particularly in defence and among their foreign players.

“ Injuries are not an excuse to me. It will be a tough fight for us, but the match will be 11 players versus 11 players. I believe in that,” Habas said. Al-Arabi, meanwhile, travelled to Kolkata early to acclimatise to the conditions. The Kuwaiti runners-up also have a completely fit squad and possess plenty of international experience. For East Bengal, Nacho Monsalve is unavailable due to injury, Lalchungnunga misses the match through suspension, while Effiong Nsungusi is unavailable due to a visa issue. East Bengal Predicted Lineup Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hardik Bhatt, Anwar Ali, Sandeep Mandi, Jai Gupta; Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid; Dani Ramirez, Bipin Singh, Vishnu PV; Edmund Lalrindika. Al-Arabi Predicted Lineup Sulaiman Abdulghafoor; Mohammed Khaled, Joher Khadim Rassoul, Abdullah Essa, Hamad Al-Qallaf; Kenean Markneh, Khaled Al-Marshed; Anayo Iwuala, Hassimi Fadiga, Lucas Shallon; Zaid Qunbar. FC Goa Take On Arkadag FC Goa will take on Turkmenistan's FK Arkadag tonight, August 12, at 8:30 PM IST at the Arkadag Stadium in another crucial, single-leg AFC Champions League Two preliminary-round playoff. 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐊𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 🇹🇲🧡



We begin our continental journey tonight as we take on FK Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage. 🌏🔥



🆚️ FK Arkadag

🏟 Arkadag Stadium, Arkadag, Turkmenistan

🏆 @theafcdotcom ACL 2 PRELIMINARY STAGE

⏰️… pic.twitter.com/vuCfXjIhlo — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 12, 2026 The Gaurs are coming into the fixture after winning the AIFF Super Cup and will be aiming to make another strong statement on the continental stage. However, they face a formidable opponent in Arkadag. FK Arkadag have established themselves as one of Turkmenistan's strongest sides and have enjoyed an extraordinary domestic record since entering the top tier in 2023.

Didar Durdyyew and Altymyrat Annadurdiyev are among their key attacking threats, with the hosts expected to rely heavily on their established domestic core. FC Goa, meanwhile, have strengthened their squad with a mix of international and domestic talent, including Spanish defender Alex Zalaya, Chiki, Franchu, midfielder Hoabam Tomba Singh and young attacker Malsawmtluanga. ALSO READ: Neymar Jr To Reunite With Lionel Messi? Former Brazil Star Reveals Major Update FC Goa Predicted Lineup Lara Sharma; Saveme Tariang, Alex Zalaya, Sandesh Jhingan, Ronney Wilson; Tomba Singh, Alex Vallejo; Franchu, Udanta Singh, Isak Ralte; Chiki. Arkadag Predicted Lineup Rasul Carryjew (GK), Guycmyrat Annagulyjew, Mekan Saparow, Abdy Basimow, Arzuvguly Sapargulyev; Ahmed Atayew, Resul Hojayev, Mirza Beknazarov, Begench Akmammedov, Arslanmyrat Amanow, Didar Durdyyew. East Bengal vs Al-Arabi Live Streaming Details The AFC Champions League Two qualifier will be available to watch online in India exclusively via the FanCode app and website. FC Goa vs Arkadag Live Streaming Details FC Goa vs Arkadag will begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Arkadag Stadium in Turkmenistan. FC Goa have made it official through their social media channels that there will be no television telecast or live streaming of the match in India. However, the club will provide live updates through its social media handles.