Two time SAFF under-15 champion coach Bibano Fernandes has finally accepted All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) proposal to make him the coach for U-15 team ahead of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan later this year.

Meanwhile there has been no clarity on the role of Ranjit Bajaj. Previously both Bibiano and Bajaj rejected the role stating the same reason of different philosphy of play.

The AIFF technical committee had identified him as its preferred candidate, with the federation's executive approving his appointment as head coach last week.

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The appointment comes at an important stage for Indian youth football, with the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup set to provide a completely new international platform for young players.

However, the situation surrounding Ranjit Bajaj remains unclear. Bajaj had previously been considered for the manager role but, like Fernandes, was understood to have reservations over the footballing philosophy being proposed.

With Fernandes now reportedly prepared to accept the coaching position, Bajaj is unlikely to be interested in a role that would primarily involve administrative responsibilities.

Fernandes is expected to have complete control over football-related matters.

Ranjit Bajaj vs Bibiano Fernandes Debate

The possibility of Bajaj missing out on the coaching role has generated considerable discussion among Indian football fans.

The Minerva owner has developed a strong following over the years, particularly because of the success achieved by his academy at youth and international levels.

Several supporters took to social media to back Bajaj for the position, pointing towards his track record of developing young Indian players and competing successfully against teams from abroad.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has his own strong support base. The former India youth coach has built a reputation for his work with India's junior teams and has enjoyed considerable success at the SAFF level.

His ability to work with young players and build competitive sides has made him one of the prominent figures in Indian youth football.

The debate between the two has largely centred around their respective approaches to developing young players, with fans divided over who would be better suited to lead India's next generation.

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Bibiano Fernandes' Achievements And Success

Fernandes' appointment would mark another opportunity for him to work with India's emerging footballers.

He has previously guided India to success at the SAFF U-15 Championship, winning the tournament twice. His work at the youth level has also helped establish his reputation as a coach capable of developing players and building competitive teams within the Indian system.