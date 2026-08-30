Chelsea's new signing Emi Martinez has been handed an immediate debut against Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Argentine goalkeeper starting Sunday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge just hours after completing his move from Aston Villa.

The Blues confirmed Martinez in goal for the Matchday 2 encounter, marking a dramatic start to his Chelsea career.

The 33-year-old completed his move on a three-year contract, with the transfer reportedly worth around £7.5 million.

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Emi Martinez Starts For Chelsea

There had been considerable uncertainty over whether Martinez would be involved so soon after completing his move. However, Alonso has wasted little time in turning to the World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

Martinez starts in goal, with Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill forming the defensive trio. Neto and Jorrel Hato operate in the wider positions, while Romeo Lavia and Malo Gusto feature in midfield.

Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro lead Chelsea's attack.

Robert Sanchez, meanwhile, is not included in the matchday squad, while Mike Penders is among the substitutes.

Chelsea Confirmed Lineup

Chelsea XI: Emi Martinez; Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Neto, Romeo Lavia, Malo Gusto, Jorrel Hato; Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers.

Substitutes: Mike Penders, Reece James, Josh Acheampong, Pep Chavarria, Moises Caicedo, Valentin Barco, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian, Danny Welbeck.

Moises Caicedo is back in the squad after missing Chelsea's opening two matches through injury, while captain Reece James starts on the bench.

Brighton Confirmed Lineup

Brighton XI: Bart Verbruggen; Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio, Jan Paul van Hecke; Ferdi Kadioglu, Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba, Maxim De Cuyper; Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Live Streaming Details

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 30, with kick-off scheduled for 2:00 PM BST (6:30 PM IST).

In the UK, the match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports, with streaming available through Sky Go for eligible subscribers. International viewers can watch through their respective local Premier League broadcast partners.

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For Indian viewers, the match is available on JioHotstar app and website (paid subscription required). It was will be telecasted live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels.

The spotlight, however, will be firmly on Martinez as the Argentine begins his Chelsea career with an immediate Premier League start.

His arrival is expected to provide Chelsea with significant experience and a proven winner in goal, and the match against Brighton will offer the first glimpse of what the 33-year-old can bring to Alonso's side.