Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026: India Scripts History With Maiden Title Win

India Clinch Historic Overall Championship Title

Indian fencing reached a new milestone at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, as the Indian contingent clinched the Overall Championship Title for the first time.

India produced an outstanding four-day campaign to emerge as the best-performing nation at the competition, finishing with an impressive haul of 35 medals across the U-23 and Senior categories.

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The Indian contingent collected 13 gold, eight silver and 14 bronze medals, underlining the country's growing strength across multiple fencing disciplines.

Dominant Display In Senior Team Events

The crowning moment of India's campaign came on Wednesday, when the country's fencers delivered a dominant performance in the six Senior Team events.

India won gold medals in five of the six events, showcasing their depth and quality against some of the best fencers from across the Commonwealth.

The Indian teams secured the top prize in Men's Sabre, Women's Sabre, Men's Épée, Women's Épée and Women's Foil.

The Men's Foil team completed India's impressive final-day performance by securing a silver medal, ensuring that the contingent finished the championships on a high.

35-Medal Haul Highlights India's Progress

India's overall tally of 35 medals reflects a consistent performance throughout the four-day championship.

The combination of success in both the U-23 and Senior categories demonstrated the strength of India's fencing programme, with young talents and experienced fencers contributing to the historic campaign.

The five gold medals in the Senior Team events on the final day also proved crucial in helping India finish at the top of the overall standings.

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Historic Achievement For Indian Fencing

The maiden Overall Championship Title marks a significant achievement for Indian fencing and provides further evidence of the sport's development in the country.

With 13 gold medals forming a major part of the 35-medal haul, India established itself as the leading nation at the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

The historic triumph in Lagos is expected to provide further momentum to Indian fencing as the country's athletes continue to target success on the international stage.