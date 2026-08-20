- The 23-year-old athlete became the champion with 89.75m throw.
- Pathirage has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season.
- Chopra currently occupies the seventh slot in the Diamond League ranking with six points.
The increasing rivalry between Sri Lankan star Rumesh Pathirage against Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra comes up in the Lausanne Diamond League 2026.
The competition takes place soon after Rumesh Pathirage became the winner against Chopra at Glasgow Commonwealth Games just 3 weeks ago.
The 23-year-old athlete became the champion with 89.75m throw while Neeraj went down with a silver medal after recording a throw of 85.83m.
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Pathirage In Stunning Form
Pathirage has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season, winning eight of the nine competitions he has entered. He has also claimed Diamond League victories in Doha and Rome, where he produced a season-leading 92.62m throw to breach the 90m mark.
Chopra, meanwhile, continues his comeback from a lower-back injury that delayed his season. After returning at the Doha Diamond League, the two-time Olympic medallist admitted at the Commonwealth Games that his fitness was still not back to its previous level.
“I can’t say my fitness is there like before. But I’m getting there slowly,” Chopra had said in Glasgow.
Tough Lausanne Contest
Pakistan’s hero Arshad Nadeem and European champion Julian Weber have withdrawn from the competition.
However, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, two-time world champion Anderson Peters, Curtis Thompson and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch will be pose a tough challenge for Neeraj.
Chopra's Road To Brussels
Chopra currently occupies the seventh slot in the Diamond League ranking with six points. The top six javelin throwers will secure their spot in the Final in Brussels, which is set to take place on September 4-5, with the chance of one more athlete qualifying via a wildcard.
Meanwhile, Pathirage and Peters qualified the 2023 Lausanne Diamond League with 23 and 22 points respectively. Another men’s javelin competition will be held in Zurich on August 27, 2022.
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Chopra, who has won the 2022 Diamond League Final and finished in second place from 2023-25, will be aiming for a good outing in Lausanne.
Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Date, Time & Live Streaming
Date: Friday, August 21, 2026
Men’s Javelin: 11:52 PM IST
Live Streaming in India: Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel
TV Telecast in India: No official television broadcast scheduled