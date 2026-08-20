The increasing rivalry between Sri Lankan star Rumesh Pathirage against Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra comes up in the Lausanne Diamond League 2026.

The competition takes place soon after Rumesh Pathirage became the winner against Chopra at Glasgow Commonwealth Games just 3 weeks ago.

The 23-year-old athlete became the champion with 89.75m throw while Neeraj went down with a silver medal after recording a throw of 85.83m.

ALSO READ: Arshad Nadeem To Skip Diamond League, Shifts Focus To Asian Games Preparations

Pathirage In Stunning Form

Pathirage has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough season, winning eight of the nine competitions he has entered. He has also claimed Diamond League victories in Doha and Rome, where he produced a season-leading 92.62m throw to breach the 90m mark.