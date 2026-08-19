Veteran Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has broken his silence after being provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for testing positive for cocaine. The former Wimbledon finalist admitted that he had made a “huge mistake” and took full responsibility for the anti-doping violation. The ITIA confirmed on Wednesday that Kyrgios was provisionally suspended on August 4 after a sample collected during the ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca on June 22 tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. A WADA-accredited laboratory confirmed the adverse finding on July 17.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic Collapses Amid Heat Struggles in Cincinnati Open Defeat Nick Kyrgios Admits 'Huge Mistake' Kyrgios addressed the situation through a statement on social media, openly acknowledging the failed drug test. “I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine,” Kyrgios wrote. “I made a huge mistake and take full responsibility for it.” The Australian also reflected on the difficult period he has experienced during the latter stages of his career. A series of injuries have severely restricted his time on court, with Kyrgios currently ranked 919th in the world. “At times I've felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did,” he added. Cocaine is classified as a prohibited substance in competition under anti-doping rules. The ITIA will now prosecute the case, while Kyrgios has not appealed his provisional suspension. Kyrgios' Struggles After Wimbledon Final The 31-year-old enjoyed the biggest run of his career at Wimbledon in 2022, reaching the singles final before losing to Novak Djokovic. However, persistent injuries have since disrupted his career and limited his appearances on the ATP Tour.

Kyrgios was given a wild card to compete in the Wimbledon doubles event last month. He partnered Alexander Bublik, but the pair suffered a first-round defeat. The Australian has acknowledged that dealing with injuries and the possibility of his playing career nearing its end has been difficult for him mentally and physically. ALSO READ: Table Tennis Federation Suspended By Ministry Over Governance Concerns His provisional suspension means he is currently barred from competing in events sanctioned by tennis' governing bodies while the case proceeds. The eventual punishment will depend on the outcome of the anti-doping proceedings. Kyrgios has also announced that he intends to step away from social media and public life for a period as he focuses on his recovery and dealing with the situation. What Happens Next For Nick Kyrgios? The ITIA will continue its proceedings against Kyrgios following the positive test. His sample was collected on June 22, the positive result was confirmed on July 17 and the mandatory provisional suspension came into effect on August 4.