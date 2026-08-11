Indian contingent has faced a major loss ahead of the Asian Games 2026. Wrestler Deepanshu was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for a banned substance.

It was reported that Deepanshu returned a positive test for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid, following an out-of-competition sample collected during a national training camp in Lucknow.

With the Asian Games fast approaching, India were looking to build their medal hopes on wrestling. The doping blow comes as a major concern for India.

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The suspension has also cost Deepanshu his place in the Indian contingent. He had recently secured his spot in the 130kg Greco-Roman category by winning the selection trials, but his name has now been removed from the squad. Ronak Dahiya has been named as his replacement.