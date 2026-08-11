- With the Asian Games fast approaching, India were looking to build their medal hopes on wrestling.
- Deepanshu had earned his Asian Games place on the mat.
- Deepanshu's suspension comes as a major blow to the country's preparations.
Indian contingent has faced a major loss ahead of the Asian Games 2026. Wrestler Deepanshu was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for a banned substance.
It was reported that Deepanshu returned a positive test for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid, following an out-of-competition sample collected during a national training camp in Lucknow.
With the Asian Games fast approaching, India were looking to build their medal hopes on wrestling. The doping blow comes as a major concern for India.
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The suspension has also cost Deepanshu his place in the Indian contingent. He had recently secured his spot in the 130kg Greco-Roman category by winning the selection trials, but his name has now been removed from the squad. Ronak Dahiya has been named as his replacement.
Deepanshu Faces Lengthy Ban
Deepanshu can surely be in trouble even after the Asian Games, facing a lengthy ban. According to the details of the suspension, this is his second doping offence.
The wrestler had previously faced a three-year ban after testing positive for the same banned substance, Stanozolol.
He could now face a much longer suspension, with the potential penalty extending up to eight years after repeating the offence.
This punishment could prove career-threatening for any renowned athlete who competes globally on big platforms.
Deepanshu had earned his Asian Games place on the mat and will certainly regret this unfortunate incident. His win in the 130kg Greco-Roman selection trials had put him in contention to represent India at the continental event.
Another Setback For Indian Wrestling
Wrestling remains one of India's potential sports at major multi-sport events, with Indian players regularly contributing medals at the Asian Games.
Deepanshu's suspension comes as a major blow to the country's preparations for the Asian Games 2026.
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All eyes will be now on Ronak Dahiya, who has been handed the opportunity to represent India in the 130kg Greco-Roman category.
The Deepanshu case also adds to a difficult year for Indian wrestling, which has already faced a lot of disciplinary problems.
India will now have to contest without a wrestler who had earned his place through the selection process in the Asian Games.