The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has appointed former Khelo India Scheme official Prashant Singh as Regional Director of its Gandhinagar centre, with additional responsibility of operations across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Hailing from Lucknow, Singh has over 10 years of experience in sports administration, having been closely associated with the Khelo India Scheme since its inception, including the launch and conduct of the first-ever Khelo India School Games in 2018.

In 2021, Singh played a key role in establishing the Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS), aimed at strengthening injury prevention, diagnosis and rehabilitation systems for elite and developmental athletes. This work contributed to the broader strengthening and evolution of India’s sports science and athlete-support ecosystem under the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) framework. He has also contributed to strengthening the domestic competition structure, including initiatives such as the Khelo India Women’s League, and to the evolution of the Khelo India Revamped Scheme.