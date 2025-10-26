The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 witnessed a roaring and electrifying start as Round 1 concluded at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, with home team BB Racing producing an impressive effort and emerging as the overall winner of the night.

The opening race weekend of the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league delivered non-stop thrills and intense racing action, as a packed stadium with thousands of spectators witnessed global and Indian riders battle it out under the lights.

The season opener saw BB Racing Team take the first position in the team standings, setting the tone for a fiercely competitive season ahead. In the 450cc International Class, Matt Moss (Australia) of BigRock Motorsports powered through a challenging track layout to secure the win aboard the Kawasaki, while Hunter Schlosser (USA), representing BB Racing, impressed the crowd in the 250cc International Class riding the Honda, showcasing impeccable control and speed. The 250cc India-Asia Mix category saw Ben Hallgren (Thailand) of Gujarat Trailblazers take the chequered flag in front of a roaring crowd.