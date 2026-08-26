Real Madrid will return to the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night as they host Real Sociedad in their first home game of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

The fixture, originally scheduled for the opening matchday, was postponed because of the club's players' involvement in the FIFA World Cup.

However, the biggest storyline will be the return of José Mourinho to the Bernabéu. The Portuguese manager is back at Real Madrid after 13 years and will experience his first home game of his second spell in charge.

ALSO READ: 'No Special Welcome': Jose Mourinho’s Message To Real Madrid Fans Before Bernabeu Return

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga Preview

Mourinho previously guided Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013 and won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during his first stint.

Mourinho's return has generated considerable excitement among the Madrid faithful, particularly after the club endured two disappointing seasons without major silverware.

His second spell began with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Espanyol, with Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espí finding the net for Madrid.

Ahead of the Real Sociedad clash, Mourinho played down the attention surrounding his homecoming and urged supporters to focus their energy on the players.

“I want the Bernabéu to welcome the team with passion,” Mourinho said in his pre-match press conference.

Real Madrid will pay tribute to Marc Cucurella and Mikel Oyarzabal for their contribution to Spain's World Cup triumph.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Predicted Lineups

Mourinho is expected to retain a strong attacking setup, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham leading the Madrid attack. New arrivals including Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté and Marc Cucurella could also feature from the start.