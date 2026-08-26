Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he was “really, really nervous” while stepping onto the court alongside Serena Williams during their US Open mixed doubles campaign, despite the duo eventually bowing out of the tournament. The much-anticipated partnership between the Spanish star and 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams attracted huge attention at the US Open. For Alcaraz, however, the occasion came with a mix of excitement and nerves as he returned to competitive action. ALSO READ: Roger Federer Returns To US Open, Rules Out Professional Comeback “I think everyone could see, I double faulted the first point. So, I was really, really nervous. Playing alongside Serena, it's still competition, full crowd. I was out for almost five months. I almost forget how I feel stepping on the court once again,” Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard revealed that Williams helped him settle quickly, allowing him to enjoy the unique experience rather than become overwhelmed by the occasion. “It was just a couple games. She made it really easy for me. Just trying to enjoy and go for it every time,” he added. Serena Williams Enjoys Alcaraz Partnership Williams also spoke positively about sharing the court with Alcaraz, insisting that the pair were focused on enjoying the experience. Alcaraz on if he gets nervous playing doubles with Serena Williams at U.S. Open



“Do you still get nervous? How is it having Serena by your side?”



Carlos: “I think everyone could see, I double faulted the first point. So…”



😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FEkMsjJb4f — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2026 “The same thing. Just have fun. This is such a bonus for us to be out here. To play with Carlos is honestly so cool. We're just out here having fun,” Serena said. Despite the mixed doubles exit, Alcaraz made it clear that the result mattered less to him than the opportunity to play alongside one of tennis' greatest-ever players.

ALSO READ: 'We Tried Our Best To Convince But...': AITA's Sunder Iyer Reveals Why India's Asian Games Tennis Squad Was Slashed “I feel great. Even if I lost, playing with her, I'm feeling amazing,” the Spaniard said. Williams then added a emotional twist to the conversation, pointing out that the pair had shared victories and defeats during their time together. “We won! We won one, we lost one,” Williams responded. “We tied.” Serena and Alcaraz advanced to the quarter-finals, which was itself another achievement for them. On the other hand, it was a perfect moment for the fans to enjoy their pair playing together.