The stage is all set for the UEFA Champions League Draw 2026/27, with Europe's biggest clubs set to discover their opponents in the league phase of the competition.
The draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 27, with 36 teams involved.
The ceremony will ensure eight opponents for every club as the competition enters its third season under the expanded league-phase format.
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UEFA Champions League Draw 2026/27: Date And Time
The UEFA Champions League Draw 2026/27 will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2026.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM CET, which is 9:30 PM IST for viewers in India. The draw will be conducted in Monaco.
Where To Watch Champions League Draw Live?
Fans around the world can watch the draw live and for free through UEFA.com, UEFA.tv and the official Champions League app. Real Madrid have also confirmed that their club's television channel will carry the ceremony live.
Indian fans can watch it live on the Sony Sports Network television channels and can be stream online through the SonyLIV app/website.
How Will The Champions League Draw Work?
The 36 clubs have been divided into four pots of nine teams based on UEFA's club coefficient rankings.
Each team will face eight different opponents, two from each pot. One opponent from each pot will be played at home, while the other will be an away fixture.
Teams cannot face another club from the same domestic association in the league phase. A club can also face a maximum of two teams from any one other association, subject to UEFA's draw constraints.
Which Teams Are In Each Pot?
Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid.
Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Sporting CP, Aston Villa, Porto, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Betis, PSV Eindhoven.
Pot 3: Feyenoord, Lille, Bodø/Glimt, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Fenerbahçe, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray.
Pot 4:Slavia Prague, Slovan Bratislava, Stuttgart, AEK Athens, LASK, Como, Lens, Viking and Sabah.
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When Will The Matches Be Played?
The league phase begins on September 8, 2026, with Matchday 1 running from September 8-10.
The remaining matchdays will take place through January 2027, with Matchday 8 scheduled for January 27.