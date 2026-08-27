The stage is all set for the UEFA Champions League Draw 2026/27, with Europe's biggest clubs set to discover their opponents in the league phase of the competition.

The draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 27, with 36 teams involved.

The ceremony will ensure eight opponents for every club as the competition enters its third season under the expanded league-phase format.

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UEFA Champions League Draw 2026/27: Date And Time

The UEFA Champions League Draw 2026/27 will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM CET, which is 9:30 PM IST for viewers in India. The draw will be conducted in Monaco.

Where To Watch Champions League Draw Live?

Fans around the world can watch the draw live and for free through UEFA.com, UEFA.tv and the official Champions League app. Real Madrid have also confirmed that their club's television channel will carry the ceremony live.