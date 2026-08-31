Novak Djokovic had one of the toughest nights in his career as he faced an unexpected elimination from the US Open 2026 in the first round.
The 24-time Grand Slam winner showed his sadness after suffering a defeat in a tough five-set match versus Mariano Navone from Argentina.
Djokovic lost with a score of 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 after staying on the court for four hours and thirty-six minutes.
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This was the first time in his career when he lost in the first round of the US Open and also the first exit from a Grand Slam tournament in such an early stage since the 2006 Australian Open.
Djokovic fought back after losing the first set, winning the second and the third sets before approaching the needed title but he did not have the strength anymore in the course of the match due to the decline in his physical condition.
Djokovic was seen throwing up during the match and also having problems with cramping and pain.
He received medical treatment in order to relocate back his body to its normal state before continuing playing. In spite of all the physical problems, he decided to fight until the end.
Watch: Djokovic Breaks Down In Tears
Djokovic was seen emotional during the final set. He could be seen weeping as the reality of his loss seemed to hit him.
Novak Djokovic looks very emotional down 1-3 in the 5th set against Navone at the US Open.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 31, 2026
Definitely in pain physically, but these also look like emotional tears.
4+ hours at 39 years old.
The New York crowd is trying to give him a push for another heroic comeback.
🥹 pic.twitter.com/QsZqF0Z04o
The New York crowd tried to encourage great tennis player, but Djokovic could not respond to their call, as Navone finalized his incredible win.
With the loss, Djokovic’s streak of reaching the second round in all previous US Open matches has been broken. At the same time, a new round of speculations about what the player’s future may look like in tennis began.
Djokovic Admits Physical Problems Have Followed Him
Speaking after the match, Djokovic revealed that vomiting, cramping and physical problems have been recurring issues for him throughout the 2026 season.
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He admitted that his body eventually began to break down, with problems affecting his back and shoulder as well.
Djokovic also acknowledged that he had considered stopping during the match, but winning the second and third sets gave him hope of completing another remarkable comeback.
The Serbian has not announced his retirement, but the emotional US Open exit is certain to fuel speculation over how much longer he can continue competing at the highest level.