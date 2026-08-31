Novak Djokovic had one of the toughest nights in his career as he faced an unexpected elimination from the US Open 2026 in the first round.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner showed his sadness after suffering a defeat in a tough five-set match versus Mariano Navone from Argentina.

Djokovic lost with a score of 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 after staying on the court for four hours and thirty-six minutes.

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This was the first time in his career when he lost in the first round of the US Open and also the first exit from a Grand Slam tournament in such an early stage since the 2006 Australian Open.

Djokovic fought back after losing the first set, winning the second and the third sets before approaching the needed title but he did not have the strength anymore in the course of the match due to the decline in his physical condition.