Gael Monfils celebrated his 40th birthday in style at the U.S. Open, turning back the clock to beat Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, while 17-year-old American Thea Frodin saw her Grand Slam debut end in a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina on Tuesday.

Gael Monfils stood in the middle of the court and bowed to the crowd that was treating the Frenchman to a roaring ovation on his 40th birthday.

The match was still a ways from ending. But after leaping in the air to smash a forehand winner, a daredevil shot that few outside one of tennis' ultimate showmen might even attempt, there was no reason to wait.

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Monfils turned back the clock and pushed back the end of his Grand Slam career, beating Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 on Tuesday night at the U.S. Open.

Monfils became the oldest man to win a U.S. Open match since Jimmy Connors, another guy who loved to put on a show in New York, defeated Jaime Oncins on Sept. 2, 1992, when he turned 40.

"That was definitely very special. To play the day of my 40th birthday is special. You guys made it, like, incredible," Monfils said to the fans at Louis Armstrong Stadium, who then sang happy birthday to him.

Monfils is planning to retire after this year and is making a few more memories along the way at the tournament where he reached the 2016 semifinals. He began the event by teaming up with his wife, Elina Svitolina, to reach the mixed doubles semifinals in their first time competing together.