- Infantino has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months.
- The plan faced strong opposition from several football associations.
- Infantino has been at the centre of several major changes during his tenure.
US President Donald Trump has shown his support behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino, warning the world football governing body that replacing the Swiss-Italian administrator would be a “terrible mistake.”
Infantino has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months following a controversial plan to attract private investment for a new commercial subsidiary, the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).
Infantino was expected to oversee the commercial side of the FIFA World Cup and bring outside investment into the tournament.
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The plan faced strong opposition from several football associations and confederations before FIFA eventually withdrew it. The controversy has added to the growing pressure surrounding Infantino, who is set to face re-election next March.
Amid the backlash, Trump publicly backed the FIFA president and pointed to the success of the 2026 World Cup as a major reason why Infantino should remain in charge.
FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or… pic.twitter.com/siI87iuSab— Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 11, 2026
“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The FIFA president has denied allegations of any wrongdoing and continued to receive backing from the organisation despite the criticism.
FIFA has described the growing opposition to Infantino as a “concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine” the organisation.
Trump’s Support Contrasts With US Soccer’s Position
Trump’s intervention also puts his position at odds with that of US Soccer. The American governing body was among the organisations that criticised FIFA’s leadership, joining Canada Soccer and football organisations from Central America and the Caribbean in raising concerns.
Infantino has been at the centre of several major changes during his tenure, including the expansion of the World Cup and the push to increase FIFA’s commercial revenues.
ALSO READ: FIFA Stands Firm Behind Infantino As UEFA-Era Allegations Resurface
While his supporters point to the organisation’s growing financial strength and the success of major tournaments, his critics have questioned several decisions made under his leadership.
With the next FIFA presidential election approaching, the pressure on Infantino is increasing. However, Trump’s strongly supports the FIFA chief as he tries to dodge all the complaint and continue his career as the President.