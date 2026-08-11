US President Donald Trump has shown his support behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino, warning the world football governing body that replacing the Swiss-Italian administrator would be a “terrible mistake.”

Infantino has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months following a controversial plan to attract private investment for a new commercial subsidiary, the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Infantino was expected to oversee the commercial side of the FIFA World Cup and bring outside investment into the tournament.

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The plan faced strong opposition from several football associations and confederations before FIFA eventually withdrew it. The controversy has added to the growing pressure surrounding Infantino, who is set to face re-election next March.

Amid the backlash, Trump publicly backed the FIFA president and pointed to the success of the 2026 World Cup as a major reason why Infantino should remain in charge.

FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or… pic.twitter.com/siI87iuSab — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 11, 2026

“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The FIFA president has denied allegations of any wrongdoing and continued to receive backing from the organisation despite the criticism.