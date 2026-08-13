Paris Saint-Germain have taken the lead against Aston Villa in the Super Cup, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia producing a sensational finish to break the deadlock. The clash brings together the reigning UEFA Champions League winners and UEFA Europa League champions, with both teams battling for European silverware.

PSG entered the contest with confidence and quickly established control of the game. Luis Enrique’s side dominated possession in the opening stages, moving the ball patiently while looking for openings in the Villa defence. Aston Villa struggled to create sustained pressure as PSG continued to dictate the tempo.

🚨🇪🇺 | GOAL: WHAT A SENSATIONAL GOLAZO BY KVICHA KVARATSKHELIA! WOW!



PSG 1-0 Aston Villa. pic.twitter.com/1UESWu2GZQ — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) August 12, 2026

WATCH: Kvaratskhelia Brilliant Goal Goes Viral

The breakthrough arrived in the 20th minute through Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian winger received the ball before cutting inside and wasting no time in unleashing a fierce effort towards goal. His powerful strike flew beyond Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot and nestled into the back of the net.

It was a superb individual finish from Kvaratskhelia and capped PSG’s dominant start to the contest. The French champions immediately looked to build on their advantage, while Villa were forced to respond after falling behind.