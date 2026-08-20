- Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union played out an exciting 2-2 draw.
- It was Messi's first goal since returning to action following the death of his father.
- Tempers boiled over during stoppage time following a confrontation.
Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union played out an exciting 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, with Lionel Messi producing a goal and an assist.
However the game ended in dramatic fashion as Yannick Bright and Cavan Sullivan were both sent off following a late chaos.
The result was a much-needed point for Inter Miami after a difficult run of form.
Messi marked his return to the score sheet with an emotional goal following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.
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Messi Scores And Assists As Inter Miami Fight Back
Philadelphia made the brighter start and took the lead in the 11th minute through Indiana Vassilev. The Union youngster Cavan Sullivan was credited with the assist as the home side put Miami under early pressure.
Inter Miami responded through Messi's creativity. In the 21st minute, the Argentine's cross found Luis Suarez, who headed the ball into the path of Daniel Pintér. The forward made no mistake from close range to bring Miami level.
MAGIC from Messi as @InterMiamiCF take the lead over the Union! 🪄 pic.twitter.com/lJ5tpDMUIA— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2026
Just five minutes later, Messi completed the turnaround. The 39-year-old cut inside onto his favoured left foot from around 12 yards and curled a superb effort into the corner, giving Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake little chance.
It was Messi's first goal since returning to action following the death of his father and his 13th MLS goal of the season. He also registered his ninth assist, taking his tally to 13 goals and nine assists in 17 MLS appearances.
Neil Pierre Levels The Game
Philadelphia refused to go away despite falling behind. The Union found their equaliser in the 58th minute when 18-year-old defender Neil Pierre rose to head home and make it 2-2.
The hosts then thought they had completed the comeback when Milan Iloski found the net in the 62nd minute. However, the goal was ruled out after a VAR review, with Pierre judged to have been offside during the buildup.
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WATCH: Players Fight As Bright And Sullivan See Red
The biggest drama came after the football had seemingly taken centre stage.
Tempers boiled over during stoppage time following a confrontation involving players from both teams. The situation quickly escalated, with Yannick Bright of Inter Miami and Philadelphia's Cavan Sullivan shown red cards.
WOW, what a dramatic night in Chester— Jimmy King (@Jimmyking35) August 20, 2026
Here’s a look at the confrontation during tonight’s Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami match
Cavan certainly gets one in on Bright, which is probably why he was shown red and why Bright tried to confront him in the tunnel to the locker room… https://t.co/GLjm30uCwB
Reports from the match described a confrontation involving the Sullivan brothers and Miami players before Bright and Cavan were dismissed.
The match eventually finished 2-2 after more than 10 minutes of added time.