Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union played out an exciting 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, with Lionel Messi producing a goal and an assist.

However the game ended in dramatic fashion as Yannick Bright and Cavan Sullivan were both sent off following a late chaos.

The result was a much-needed point for Inter Miami after a difficult run of form.

Messi marked his return to the score sheet with an emotional goal following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

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Messi Scores And Assists As Inter Miami Fight Back

Philadelphia made the brighter start and took the lead in the 11th minute through Indiana Vassilev. The Union youngster Cavan Sullivan was credited with the assist as the home side put Miami under early pressure.