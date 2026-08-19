AS Monaco have parted ways with French superstar Paul Pogba after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect. This brought an early end to his stay at the Ligue 1 club.

The decision comes just before the start of the new season after the initial objectives of Pogba’s move were only partially achieved.

Pogba joined Monaco last year on a two-year contract until June 2027, with the move aimed at helping the former France international relaunch a career that had been disrupted by injuries and a doping suspension.

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However, his time at the club was once again affected by fitness problems.

Monaco confirmed the decision in a statement, acknowledging that the objectives set when Pogba joined had not been fully achieved.

“Acknowledging that the objectives initially set have been only partially met, Monaco and Paul Pogba have decided, prior to the first match of the new season, to terminate the contract that bound them until June 2027,” the club said.

Why Did Monaco Terminate Paul Pogba's Contract?

The primary reason behind Pogba’s departure was his continued struggle with injuries and fitness. The 33-year-old was unable to establish himself as a regular member of the Monaco side and made only a handful of substitute appearances last season.