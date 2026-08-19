- Pogba joined Monaco last year on a two-year contract until June 2027.
- Monaco confirmed the decision in a statement.
- The Monaco spell came after one of the most difficult periods of Pogba’s career.
AS Monaco have parted ways with French superstar Paul Pogba after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect. This brought an early end to his stay at the Ligue 1 club.
The decision comes just before the start of the new season after the initial objectives of Pogba’s move were only partially achieved.
Pogba joined Monaco last year on a two-year contract until June 2027, with the move aimed at helping the former France international relaunch a career that had been disrupted by injuries and a doping suspension.
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However, his time at the club was once again affected by fitness problems.
Monaco confirmed the decision in a statement, acknowledging that the objectives set when Pogba joined had not been fully achieved.
“Acknowledging that the objectives initially set have been only partially met, Monaco and Paul Pogba have decided, prior to the first match of the new season, to terminate the contract that bound them until June 2027,” the club said.
Why Did Monaco Terminate Paul Pogba's Contract?
The primary reason behind Pogba’s departure was his continued struggle with injuries and fitness. The 33-year-old was unable to establish himself as a regular member of the Monaco side and made only a handful of substitute appearances last season.
His fitness problems also continued during pre-season, with Pogba recently picking up another injury. With Monaco preparing for the new campaign, both the player and club decided that ending their association was the best option.
The move was supposed to provide Pogba with an opportunity to rebuild his career after a difficult period away from regular football. However, persistent injury problems prevented him from making the desired impact.
Pogba also reflected on his departure with gratitude towards the club and the principality.
“Representing this club and the principality was an incredible experience. AS Monaco is an incredible club and although I did not play as many games as I had hoped, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear their colours. Daghe Munegu!” Pogba said.
Pogba's Difficult Road Back
The Monaco spell came after one of the most difficult periods of Pogba’s career. The midfielder was initially handed a four-year doping ban in February 2024 after testing positive for testosterone while playing for Juventus.
However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced his suspension to 18 months in October 2024, allowing him to return to competitive football much earlier than initially expected.
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Pogba subsequently joined Monaco in an attempt to revive his career. But injuries continued to restrict his playing time, preventing him from returning to the level that made him one of the world's most highly rated midfielders.
At his peak, Pogba was a key figure for France and scored in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final as Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2. He earned 91 caps for France and scored 11 goals.