India’s first male judo gold medallist Harsh Singh has been left out of the country’s final squad for the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

The 23-year-old judoka recently created history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian male judoka to win a gold medal at the Games.

Singh grabbed the top prize in the men’s 60kg category, raising hopes of another strong performance on the international stage.

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However, despite his recent success and impressive form, Singh’s name was missing from the final list of athletes selected for the Asian Games.

Why Was Harsh Singh Left Out Of India’s Asian Games Squad?

According to officials, Singh did not meet the specific selection criteria required for inclusion in the Asian Games squad.

The selection process has also been heavily affected by reductions in India’s overall contingent.

Budget constraints and quota cuts have forced several federations to trim their squads, with multiple athletes who recently won medals at the Commonwealth Games reportedly missing out on Asian Games selection.

Thus, Harsh’s recent Commonwealth Games success was not enough to secure him a place in the Asian Games team.

Harsh Singh Expresses Disappointment

The exclusion came as a major disappointment for Singh, particularly after his historic Commonwealth Games campaign.

Speaking about the decision, the young judoka expressed his frustration. “I was waiting for his opportunity but my name didn’t come up,” Harsh said after exclusion.

Several Indian athletes and squads have faced cuts to their Asian Games participation following a review of the contingent.

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The reductions have come amid concerns over the size of the squad, budgetary limitations and available quotas.

His Commonwealth Games gold was a landmark moment for Indian judo, and the 23-year-old appeared to be one of the country's emerging names in the sport.

However, the Asian Games selection was based on a different set of criteria, and his Commonwealth Games success did not automatically guarantee selection. India are looking forward to grab medals with the contingent that has been finalised.