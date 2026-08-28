There are many career options open to you today, and keeping up with industry trends is imperative. Today, in an era defined by Artificial Intelligence, AI technologies are empowering professionals in various fields to enhance productivity, tap into creativity, and cut down on mundane mistakes. Employers are actively looking for candidates with proficiency in AI tools and prompt engineering.

These tools are key technologies that can provide students and young professionals with an edge in the future of their careers. The second batch of the AI Future Bootcamp is going to be held on 26th September 2026 in online mode from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, allowing you to learn how to leverage AI in your workflow.

Please register and attend the session from the official link here.

What to Expect in Batch 2

This hands-on workshop is facilitated by industry leaders from around the world and will explore the real-time applications and strategic value of AI in the workplace today.

Real-World Applications: Explore how top companies are leveraging AI in different business functions.

Learn how to craft good prompts: Understand practical approaches to giving context and writing specific prompts to achieve the best results.

Tool Mastery: Practical experience with more than 10 modern AI tools to improve your workflow.

Expert Insights: Direct input from industry experts that share their real-world case studies.

Featured Speaker

Urvashi Kapoor is an award-winning journalist with over 15 years of experience and is the Senior Editor & Head of Literacy Initiatives at Jagran New Media. She is a certified trainer with the Google News Initiative India Training Network and is a leading voice on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.