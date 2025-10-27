Diwali went pretty fast and so did the awesome sales from Flipkart and Amazon. But some great smartphone deals are still on. The one we will talk about in this article is hard to ignore or miss if you are looking to buy a smartphone. If you want a flagship stock Android experience smartphone while not paying a hefty amount for the flagship Pixel experience, this might be the perfect time for you. This time, Google Pixel 9, which was launched last year at Rs 79,999, has dropped the price to the lowest ever on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 9 Price Drop on Flipkart

The Pixel 9 is now listed at Rs 54,999 — a straight Rs 25,000 discount.

But the price drops even further:

Additional Rs 2,750 off on Axis Bank or SBI Flipkart credit cards

Effective price: Rs 52,249

Flipkart is also offering:

Exchange bonus up to Rs 50,490 (varies by phone model & condition)

Quick delivery via Flipkart Minutes in select cities

That means you could potentially own a fresh Pixel 9 for almost half its launch price!

Google Pixel 9 Specifications

Feature Details Display 6.9-inch OLED, 120 Hz, 2,700 nits peak, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Google Tensor G4 RAM & Storage Up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide Front Camera 10.5MP Battery 4,700mAh + 27W fast charging Colours Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to switch to a Google flagship with top-tier camera performance and clean software, this Flipkart deal on the Google Pixel 9 might just be the best chance you’ll get for a while.