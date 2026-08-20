iQOO TWS 5e specs 50 hours battery: iQOO has just dropped a new TWS, the iQOO TWS 5e in China, which came with its latest handset, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra and the iQOO Z11S, and these new TWS earphones add another member to its audio family lineup. The earphones come with 11mm high-resolution drivers and also support 35 dB ANC. For gaming, it has a 42ms latency and come with Bluetooth 5.4. The TWS will come with 50 hours of battery life with a charging case.

ALSO READ: Preparing For JEE Or NEET? How Google's New Quiz Feature Can Help Students Specs And Features These new earphones support AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs and come with 11mm high-resolution drivers for audio capabilities. For gaming, it has Monster Sound gaming audio with DeepX 3.0 stereo sound. Apart from that, it also has four audio listening preferences with treble-, bass-, and vocal-oriented modes. Another feature here is the spatial audio, which is content-compatible and capable of creating a broader three-dimensional sound field.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.4 and can also pair up with 2 devices simultaneously. iQOO has also claimed that these earphones have a gaming latency of 42ms. The device also has touch controls for features like playback and calls, and it also comes with wear detection.

Another feature here with the iQOO TWS 5e is its 35db active noise cancellation, which is further paired up with AI equipped call noise reduction and wind noise suppression for an enhanced calling experience. These devices can be paired with compatible Vivo and iQOO devices with the BlueOS ecosystem.

User Experience Details Apart from the hardware and software capabilities mentioned above, these earphones also have some user experience enhancements, like remote camera control, caller ID announcements, real-time translations and earbud finding as well. It also supports further software updates.

ALSO READ: Jio ₹299 Plan Vs Airtel ₹349 Plan: Which Recharge Is Best With 28 Days Validity? These buds can last up to 11.5 hours, and the charging case can provide 50 hours of total playback time while the ANC feature is not turned on, and for charging, it has a USB C-type port. For dust and water resistance, the rating is IP54. The earbuds come in two colourways: Electric White and Sharp Yellow (as per Chinese translation)

Pricing Details The iQOO TWS 5e comes at CNY 149 in China, which translates to roughly Rs 1,800.