Phillips is all ready to introduce a smartphone in India. The model, which goes by the name S7221, now has a dedicated Amazon microsite. The price and launch date of the device are yet to be made official, but a few design and hardware details are out.

Let's take a deeper dive into what the device could bring to the Indian consumer. ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More Phillips S7221 India Launch Teased Amazon will be the e-commerce platform where the device will be available for purchase in India. The headset is expected to come with 6 or 8GB of RAM, along with 128 and 256 GB storage options, although the pricing and launch date of the device have not been revealed officially.

On the Amazon microsite, the device can be seen with a rear dual camera set-up on the top left while viewing from the back, and it can be expected in what looks like Silver and Black colourways, although one more white colour option can also be spotted on the microsite. On the front, the device can be seen sporting a punch-hole selfie and video call camera. The device has a 64MP AI-assisted camera on the back, while on the front there is a 16MP shooter.

The camera module looks rectangular on the Amazon microsite, and the camera arrangement is vertical with a circular LED flash on the side. On the back Phillips logo can also be spotted almost in the middle. The corners on this device are rounded, while the rear panel appears to be curving around the edges.

ALSO READ: Realme P4s 5G Marks India Debut: 8,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra Silicon Inside | Check Price And Features For dust and water resistance, the rating is IP64 on the microsite, and it will have a 5G connection. It has been confirmed that it will sport a 120 Hz display and dual stereo speakers and also has what is being dubbed as the Ultra Max audio feature