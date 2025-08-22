In a chilling incident, a 10-year-old girl was stabbed 18 times to death by a 14-year-old boy during a cricket bat theft attempt in Hyderabad, the police said. According to a report by The Indian Express, the boy entered the house with a knife to steal the cricket bat, being aware that the girl's parents were not home. The police said that he scaled the compound wall and sneaked into the house to steal the bat that belonged to the victim's brother.

The girl, who was alone at her home, spotted the boy and tried to stop him by grabbing his shirt. The boy got angry during the scuffle and stabbed her. The Indian Express quoted an official saying, "He stabbed her at least 18 times and, to make sure she was dead, slit her throat". The incident took place on August 18. The girl's wounded body was found at her house when her father returned home at 12.30 PM to pick up a lunchbox for his son, who was at school. The accused juvenile has confessed to his crimes, and the details of the case will be officially released on August 23, police said.

According to the aforementioned media portal report, the police went through the browsing history of the accused and found out that he searched on how to break open locks to enter a house and how to break open a safe.