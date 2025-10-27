Hyderabad Water Cut: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad will face an 18-hour water supply disruption from 12 noon on October 27 to 6 AM on October 28, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) announced on Saturday.

Hyderabad Water Cut: Affected Areas According to officials, the supply will be affected in areas including Nallagutta, Prakashnagar, Mekalamandi, Buddh Nagar, Srinivasanagar, Patigadda reservoir limits, Bholakpur, Kavadiguda, Seethaphalmandi, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, and Gauthamnagar. Bulk consumers such as South Central Railway, Military Engineering Services, Begumpet Airport, Balamrai Pump House, Balamrai Checkpost, Bowenpally and AOC Railway Colony will also be impacted.

ALSO READ: ‘Please Help Him Out': Karnataka Minister's Alleged Audio Clip Requesting Favour For Relative In Cheating Case Goes Viral The Telangana Today report cited HMWSSB officials as explaining that, the disruption is necessary to facilitate construction work for the elevated corridor between Paradise Junction and Dairy Farm Road. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be extending an 800 mm diameter MS pipeline at Paradise Junction as part of this project.

ALSO READ: Kurnool Bus Accident: CCTV Shows Biker Purchasing Alcohol Hours Before Crash That Killed 20 Passengers | WATCH The work includes connecting the new pipeline from Maredpally to the Control Room with the existing MS pipeline at Sports Ground, Le-Royal Junction, and Balamrai. The Water Board urged residents in affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period.

In separate news, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), has received a strong response to its large-scale tender for 10,900 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa initiative. The tender, which allocates 2,000 e-buses for Hyderabad, aims to boost green public transport and reduce emissions. The bid deadline, initially set for August 12, has now been extended to November 6 to allow more time for infrastructure and financial planning. Major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Surat will also benefit. The programme seeks to accelerate India’s transition towards sustainable and energy-efficient urban mobility.