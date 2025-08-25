Bigg Boss All-Season Hosts: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and talked-about reality shows in India since its debut season in 2006. It has provided viewers with a blend of rivalry, friendship, drama and pure entertainment over the years. Arshad Warsi was the first host of the show, and since then, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt have taken over. However, Salman Khan, who has hosted Bigg Boss for over ten years, is the name most associated with the show. The audience is kept riveted to their screens by the unique twists, challenges, and memorable moments that each season offers.

The excitement has increased to a new level with the arrival of Bigg Boss 19. Unexpected twists, heated arguments, and a new group of competitors eager to show off their true selves are all part of this season. As the program continues to establish new standards for reality television, viewers are interested in seeing how the dynamics will develop.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants The new season features a mix of celebrities and popular faces, including TV actors Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, to social media influencers like Awez Darwar, Nagma Mirajkar and more. Each contestant brings a different vibe to the house, making it a perfect combination of drama, fun and intense competition. Here is the complete list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants.

No. Name Profession / Known As 1 Abhishek Bajaj Actor 2 Amaal Mallik Music composer and singer 3 Ashnoor Kaur TV actress 4 Awez Darbar Social media influencer and choreographer 5 Baseer Ali Reality TV star 6 Farrhana Bhat Actor and peace activist 7 Gaurav Khanna TV actor 8 Kunickaa Sadanand Veteran actress 9 Mridul Tiwari YouTuber and content creator 10 Nagma Mirajkar Social media influencer 11 Natalia Janoszek Polish actress and model 12 Nehal Chudasama Indian model and beauty pageant winner 13 Neelam Giri Bhojpuri actress 14 Pranit More Stand-up comedian 15 Tanya Mittal Spiritual influencer 16 Zeishan Quadri Writer, director, and actor

List Of Bigg Boss Hosts From Season 1 To 19 Bigg Boss, one of India's most popular reality shows, has been hosted by several iconic celebrities over the years. From its beginning to the latest season, each host has added a unique charm and style to the show. Check the list below;

No. Season Host(s) Year(s) 1 Season 1 Arshad Warsi 2006–2007 2 Season 2 Shilpa Shetty 2008 3 Season 3 Amitabh Bachchan 2009 4 Season 4 Salman Khan 2010–2011 5 Season 5 Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt 2011–2012 6 Season 6 Salman Khan 2012–2013 7 Season 7 Salman Khan 2013–2014 8 Season 8 Salman Khan 2014–2015 9 Season 8 (Halla Bol extension) Farah Khan 2015 10 Season 9 to Now (Season 19) Salman Khan 2015–2025 Bigg Boss Season 1: Arshad Warsi Bigg Boss hosts list (Image: Instagram) Bigg Boss's first season host was Arshad Warsi. He made the audience feel at ease with his comedic timing and added a light-hearted and amiable vibe to the performance. His humorous style and the way he first presented the format to Indian viewers were well received.

Bigg Boss Season 2: Shilpa Shetty Season 2 was glitzy and charming due to Shilpa Shetty, who at that time gained international recognition after winning Celebrity Big Brother. People appreciated her confidence and kind demeanour when she interacted with the contestants, and she hosted gracefully and elegantly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) Bigg Boss Season 3: Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan's powerful presence and deep voice gave the show a royal feel. He guided the competitors and gave the show a more solemn, regal feel by hosting with dignity and a fatherly tone. His presentation style and wisdom were adored by the audience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Bigg Boss Season 4: Salman Khan Salman Khan's arrival in Season 4 completely changed the tone. His energy, humour and distinctive style added to the show's boldness and entertainment value. He struck a chord with people right away, and the show began to receive a lot of attention. Bigg Boss Season 5: Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Bigg Boss hosts list (Image: Instagram)

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt co-hosted this season. Together, they brought a blend of toughness and fun. Sanjay contributed a composed yet powerful personality, while Salman kept things lively and sharp. Their on-screen chemistry was well-received by the audience. Bigg Boss Seasons 6 to 8: Salman Khan Salman became the face of Bigg Boss and continued hosting by himself during these seasons. His direct approach, clever comments and capacity for handling controversy increased the show's popularity. His ability to strike a balance between being strict and entertaining was adored by his fans.

Bigg Boss Halla Bol: Farah Khan Kunder When Salman was temporarily unavailable for this special season, Farah Khan filled in. Her humorous and eccentric style made her an excellent host. Her playful demeanour and ability to maintain the show's energy were well received.