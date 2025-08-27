Quotes On Compassion And Kindness: Mother Teresa is a world icon of unlimited love and selfless dedication. She spent her life practising compassion, kindness, and uplifting the poor. Her eternal words of wisdom keep touching the lives of millions of people worldwide, motivating them to be kind and compassionate towards strangers. Unless you try, you will not realise how long a small gesture of kindness, love, and respect for every human being goes. A small act of kindness can bring positivity and change to the world.

Therefore, here is a list of more than 100 inspiring quotes by Mother Teresa to embrace kindness and compassion as a lifestyle, with reminders that even the smallest act can bring big change.

List Of 100+ Heartfelt Quotes By Mother Teresa On Compassion And Kindness

1. "Peace begins with a smile."

2. "We fear the future because we are wasting today."

3. "When you don't have anything, then you have everything."

4. "What you spend years building may be destroyed overnight; build it anyway."

5. "I go of my free choice, with the blessing of obedience."

6. "Life is a song, sing it. Life is a struggle, accept it."

7. "True love is love that causes us pain, that hurts and yet brings us joy."

8. "There are no great things, only small things with great love."

9. "If you are humble, nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are."

10. "Be kind and merciful. Let no one ever come to you without coming away better and happier."

11. "One of the realities we're all called to go through is to move from repulsion to compassion and from compassion to wonderment."

12. "We cannot give what we have not got."

13. "If we are humble, nothing will change us, neither praise nor discouragement."

14. "Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beautiful, admire it. Life is a dream, realise it."

15. "Do not allow yourselves to be disheartened by any failure as long as you have done your best."

16. "Together we can do great things."

17. "Life is a challenge; we must take it."

18. "Spread the love of God through your life but only use words when necessary."

19. "Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies."

20. "Poverty was not created by God. It is we who have caused it, you and I, through our egotism."

21. "There are things you can do but I cannot and there are things I can but you cannot; so, let us make something beautiful for God."

22. "If you are discouraged, it is a sign of pride because it shows you trust in your own powers."

23. "We interfere with God's plans when we push in someone or something else not suitable for us. Be strict with yourself, and then be very strict with what you are receiving from the outside."

24. "Life's a song, sing it."

More Quotes By Mother Teresa On Compassion And Kindness:

"One filled with the joy preaches without preaching."

"Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough; give the world the best you've got anyway."

"I do not pray for success; I ask for faithfulness."

"Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person."

"I know I am touching the living body of Christ in the broken bodies of the hungry and the suffering."

"We must never be afraid to be a sign of contradiction for the world."

"The fruit of love is service, which is compassion in action."

"We need to find God, and he cannot be found in noise and restlessness. God is the friend of silence."

"Loneliness is the most terrible form of poverty."

"Jesus said love one another. He didn't say love the whole world."

"We do not need guns and bombs to bring peace; we need love and compassion."

"Do extraordinary things with love."

"True love is giving and giving until it hurts."

"We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop."

"Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time, and always start with the person nearest you."

"You are greater than you know."

"The way you help heal the world is you start with your own family."

"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."

"Go out into the world today and love the people you meet. Let your presence light new light in the hearts of people."

"God speaks in the silence of the heart."

"Whenever you share love with others, you'll notice the peace that comes to you and to them."

"Yes, you must live life beautifully and not allow the spirit of the world that makes gods out of power, riches, and pleasure to make you forget that you have been created for greater things."

"Joy is prayer; joy is strength: joy is love; joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls."

"I used to believe that prayer changes things, but now I know that prayer changes us, and we change things."

"Life is a game, play it… Life is too precious; do not destroy it."

"Do ordinary things with extraordinary love."

"We must make our homes centres of compassion and forgive endlessly."

"Never let anything so fill you with sorrow as to make you forget the joy of Christ risen."

"I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love."

"The best way to succeed in life is to act on the advice we give to others."

"In order to keep the lamp burning, you have to keep putting the oil in it."