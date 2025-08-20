Top 10 Countries With Highest Mosquito Death: World Mosquito Day is observed every year on 20th August to spread awareness about the dangers caused by mosquitoes and the diseases they transmit, especially malaria. Every year, mosquitoes are responsible for millions of illnesses and thousands of deaths, making them one of the deadliest creatures on Earth. Diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya spread rapidly through mosquito bites, with malaria being the most dangerous. According to global health reports, in 2023, around 597,000 people died from mosquito-related diseases, with a mortality rate of 13.7 per 100,000. Although the numbers have decreased compared to 2020, when there were 622,000 deaths, the burden is still alarming.

The WHO African Region accounts for nearly 95% of malaria deaths worldwide, highlighting the region’s ongoing struggle. Between 2000 and 2023, over 2.2 billion malaria cases and 12.7 million deaths were prevented, thanks to health initiatives, with the African region alone averting 1.7 billion cases. In 2023 alone, more than 177 million cases and 1 million deaths were averted globally.

Top 10 Countries With The Highest Malaria Cases Globally On World Mosquito Day, it is important to recognise the countries most affected. Here is the list of the top 10 countries with the highest malaria cases and death percentage caused by female Anopheles mosquitoes as per the WHO Malaria report 2024;

Rank Country Malaria Cases (2023) Death Percentage 1. Nigeria 68,136,100 30.9% 2. DR Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo) 33,141,000 11.3% 3. Uganda 12,573,000 2.7% 4. Ethiopia 9,560,000 3.1% 5. Mozambique 9,256,000 3.0% 6. United Republic of Tanzania 8,555,000 4.3% 7. Angola 8,251,000 2.7% 8. Mali 8,229,000 2.4% 9. Burkina Faso 8,139,000 2.7% 10. Niger 7,983,000 5.9% Source: WHO report 2024 (World Health Organisation report 2024) 1. Nigeria – (More than 6 crore malaria cases) Top countries with the highest mosquito deaths (Image: Canva)

Nigeria tops the list with the highest malaria-related deaths. The country’s tropical climate, heavy rainfall, and large population create a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Limited access to healthcare, poverty, and lack of proper mosquito control measures worsen the situation. Rural communities, where medical support is scarce, suffer the most.

2. Democratic Republic of Congo (More than 3 crore) The Democratic Republic of Congo records a high number of deaths due to its vast forests, warm climate, and poor healthcare facilities. Many people live in remote areas with little access to hospitals or preventive medicines. Insecticide-treated nets and awareness are also limited, making malaria a leading cause of death.

3. Uganda (More than 1 crore) Uganda faces widespread malaria transmission because of frequent rainfall and standing water that allows mosquitoes to breed throughout the year. Children under five and pregnant women are the most affected. Although preventive programs exist, overcrowding and poverty make it difficult to control the spread effectively.

ALSO READ: Why Do Mosquitoes Bite You More Than Others? 4. Ethiopia (More than 95 lakh) Ethiopia struggles with malaria mainly in lowland areas with high mosquito breeding. Seasonal rains and stagnant water in villages worsen the problem. Limited healthcare infrastructure and a lack of awareness about using mosquito nets also add to the growing number of deaths every year.

5. Mozambique (More than 92 lakh) Mozambique is heavily affected due to its warm climate and frequent floods that create mosquito habitats. Many families lack access to treatment and preventive care. Poverty, malnutrition, and weak health systems contribute to the high death toll from malaria in the country.

6. United Republic of Tanzania (More than 85 lakh) Deaths by Mosquitoes in the world data (Image: Canva) Tanzania reports high malaria cases due to its humid weather and fertile plains where mosquitoes thrive. Despite government campaigns, rural populations struggle with limited medical facilities. Many people also rely on traditional remedies, delaying proper treatment, which results in more deaths.

7. Angola (More than 82 lakh) In Angola, malaria remains one of the deadliest diseases. The country’s tropical climate, poor sanitation, and frequent rains allow mosquitoes to breed rapidly. Weak health services and a lack of preventive measures, such as spraying or nets, increase the vulnerability of people, especially children.

8. Mali (More than 82 lakh) Mali’s hot and wet climate makes it easy for mosquitoes to spread. The country has limited access to healthcare, especially in rural desert areas where medical facilities are far away. Poverty and low awareness about prevention methods lead to millions of malaria deaths every year.

ALSO READ: 6 Plants That Naturally Keep Mosquitoes At Bay In Monsoon 9. Burkina Faso (More than 81 lakh) Burkina Faso reports high malaria-related deaths due to heavy seasonal rains and widespread poverty. The healthcare infrastructure is weak, and most people cannot afford treatment. Children are highly vulnerable, and the lack of insecticide-treated mosquito nets makes the problem worse.

10. Niger (More than 79 lakh) Niger faces recurring malaria outbreaks because of stagnant water after rains and poor sanitation. Most villages lack proper health facilities, making it hard to get timely treatment. Poverty and malnutrition further weaken the immune systems of people, leading to a high death toll from mosquito-borne malaria.