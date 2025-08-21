Top 10 Countries With the Most Elderly Population: At present, there are over 800 million elderly people around the world aged 65 and older. Every year, on 21 August, “World Senior Citizens Day” is observed to honour the experiences, knowledge and contributions of senior citizens worldwide. This unique day serves as a reminder to honour and care for the elderly people around us, whose wisdom and morals greatly influence society. The number of senior citizens is rising significantly in many nations due to improvements in healthcare facilities, living standards and medical advancements.

China tops the list, having the most elderly people in the country, followed by India and the United States. Meanwhile, if we talk about the country with the highest percentage of senior citizens, it's Japan. An ageing population is an indicator of both developments and difficulties. Although life expectancy has increased, it also brings up issues with healthcare systems, pensions and senior care. Some countries are making significant efforts to establish age-friendly environments by providing their senior citizens with community services, healthcare plans and support programs.

List Of Top 10 Countries with The Most Elderly Population Here is the list of the top 10 countries with the highest senior citizen population in the world, according to worldpopulationreview.com and worldbank.org. Let us tell you this data is based on the population of elderly people, not on the percentage.

Rank Country Senior Citizen Population (2024) 1 China 206.6 millions 2 India 103.6 millions 3 United States 60.9 millions 4 Japan 36.9 millions 5 Russia 24.6 millions 6 Brazil 23.4 millions 7 Indonesia 20.0 millions 8 Germany 19.3 millions 9 France 15.1 millions 10 Italy 14.5 millions Source: World Bank.org Data (Ranking taken by World Population Review) Reasons For the Highest Elderly Population In These Countries Top 10 countries with most elderly population (Image: Canva)

1. China – 206.6 Million The world's largest population of senior citizens resides in China. This is because of its enormous population as a whole and the consequences of the one-child policy, which decreased the size of the younger generation while extending the lifespan of the elderly due to better living conditions and healthcare.

2. India – 103.6 Million India is ranked second due to its large population and improved healthcare infrastructure in comparison to previous decades. Even though the nation's population is still young, more people are getting older due to improved access to healthcare and longer life expectancies. The other reason is its population, also. At present, India has a population of 146 Crore, so obviously, there are younger as well as older generations too.

3. United States – 60.9 Million Due to improved healthcare, healthy lifestyles and modern systems for caring for the elderly, people in the United States are living longer and in better health after retirement. ALSO READ: Happy World Senior Citizens' Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Elders 4. Japan – 36.9 Million Japan is renowned for having one of the longest life expectancies in the world. A higher percentage of senior citizens is the result of low birth rates, good healthcare, and a healthy diet. Well, we have already discussed, but again, Japan is the country with the highest senior citizens by percentage of its population.