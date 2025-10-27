  • Source:JND
100+ Prohibited Trademarks: Trademarks play an important role in identifying a brand, good, or service. However, regardless of the industry or goal, some names, symbols and images are prohibited from being used or registered as trademarks in India. These limitations are in place to preserve public order, religious beliefs and national pride. It is strictly forbidden to use national symbols like the Ashoka Chakra, Indian Flag and Emblem of India, as well as names like Lord Balaji and Mahatma Gandhi, for commercial purposes.

The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950 and the Trade Marks Act of 1999 guarantee that these identities are respected and not misused for marketing or financial gain. Penalties and legal action may result from using or registering such restricted trademarks. The rule applies to individuals, institutions, and organisations in addition to businesses. Let's examine the list of more than 100 trademarks that are illegal in India and learn why these prohibitions are in place to protect the honour and dignity of the country and its culture.

What Is A Trademark?

A unique word, symbol, logo or phrase that a business or individual uses to identify its products or services is called a trademark. It fosters consumer trust and brand recognition. Names, designs, and sounds can all be trademarks, but they must adhere to legal requirements to prevent offending the public or misusing national symbols.

 

100+ Trademarks You Can't Use For Your Business In India

If you use trademarks that are prohibited in India, such as Asoka Chakra, Balaji, Gandhi, national symbols, or names or images associated with deities, well-known people, or significant organisations, the Trademark Registry and the appropriate authorities may reject your application outright.

Serial No. Prohibited Mark Owner / WHO Owns This
1 2, 4, D Prohibited/Not allotted
2 2, 4, 5-T Prohibited/Not allotted
3 ALDRIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide
4 ALLETHRIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide
5 ANIZPHOS-METHYL Chemical/prohibited pesticide
6 ANTU Chemical/prohibited pesticide
7 ASOKA CHAKRA National symbol of India
8 ATRATON Chemical/prohibited pesticide
9 AZINPHOS-ETHYL Chemical/prohibited pesticide
10 BALAJI Hindu deity
11 BHC Chemical/prohibited pesticide
13 CHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ Historical personality (India)
14 CHLORBENSIDE Chemical/prohibited pesticide
15 CHLORDANE Chemical/prohibited pesticide
16 CHLORFENSON Chemical/prohibited pesticide
17 CHLOROBENZILATE Chemical/prohibited pesticide
18 CHLORPROPHAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide
20 D-T Chemical/prohibited pesticide
21 DAZOMET Chemical/prohibited pesticide
22 DHARMA CHAKRA Buddhist religious symbol
23 DIAZINON Chemical/prohibited pesticide
24 DIELDRIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide
25 DIMETHOATE Chemical/prohibited pesticide
26 DINEX Chemical/prohibited pesticide
27 DINOPROP Chemical/prohibited pesticide
28 DINOSAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide
29 DNC Prohibited/Not allotted
30 DNOC Chemical/prohibited pesticide
31 ENDRIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide
32 FENOPROP Chemical/prohibited pesticide
33 FENSON Chemical/prohibited pesticide
34 FENTHION Chemical/prohibited pesticide
35 FERBAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide
36 GAMMA-BHC Chemical/prohibited pesticide
37 GANDHI Historical personality (India)
38 GURU AMAR DAS Sikh Guru
39 GURU ANGAD Sikh Guru
40 GURU ARJAN DEV Sikh Guru
41 GURU GOBIND SINGH Sikh Guru
42 GURU HARKRISHAN Sikh Guru
43 GURU HAR RAI Sikh Guru
44 GURU HARGOBIND Sikh Guru
45 GURU NANAK Sikh Guru
46 GURU RAM DAS Sikh Guru
47 GURU TEGH BAHADUR Sikh Guru
48 HEPTACHLOR Chemical/prohibited pesticide
49 HETHOXYCHLOR Chemical/prohibited pesticide
50 HHDN Prohibited/Not allotted
55 ICS International organization
56 INTERPOL International organization
57 IR International organization
58 ISI International organization
59 ISO International organization
60 LINDANE Chemical/prohibited pesticide
61 LORD BUDDHA Buddhist religious figure
62 LORD VENKATESWARA Hindu deity
63 MAHATMA GANDHI Historical personality (India)
64 MALATHION Chemical/prohibited pesticide
65 MAZIDOX Chemical/prohibited pesticide
66 MCPA Chemical/prohibited pesticide
67 MECARBAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide
68 MEVIPHOS Chemical/prohibited pesticide
69 MIPAFOX Chemical/prohibited pesticide
70 MORPHOTHION Chemical/prohibited pesticide
73 NATIONAL Prohibited/Not allotted
74 NCL National Chemical Laboratory (India)
75 NEHRU Historical personality (India)
76 NEOD Prohibited/Not allotted
77 NPL National Physical Laboratory (India)
78 PANCHSHEEL Constitutional principle (India)
79 PANDIT JAWAHARLAL NEHRU Historical personality (India)
80 PARAQUAT Chemical/prohibited pesticide
81 PARATHION Chemical/prohibited pesticide
82 PP-DDT Chemical/prohibited pesticide
83 PROPHAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide
84 SCHRADAN Chemical/prohibited pesticide
85 SHIVAJI Historical personality (India)
86 SHREE SAI BABA Religious figure (India)
87 SRI RAMKRISHNA Religious figure (India)
88 SRI SARDA DEVI Religious figure (India)
89 SWAMI VIVEKANANDA Religious figure (India)
90 THE BHARAT SCOUTS AND GUIDES National organisation (India)
91 THE HOLY MOTHER Religious figure (India)
92 THIRAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide
93 TOXAPHENE Chemical/prohibited pesticide
95 UNESCO International organization
96 UNITED NATIONS International organization
97 UNO United Nations Organisation
98 VENKATESWARA Hindu deity
99 WARFARIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide
100 WHO World Health Organisation
101 ZINEB Chemical/prohibited pesticide
102 WIPO International organization

Source: tmrsearch.ipindia.gov.in 


Penalties You May Face If You Use Prohibited Trademarks In India

You risk serious legal consequences if you try to register, use, or commercialise these marks without permission from the government. These include being denied registration, having your business name revoked, being fined for improper use, and possibly being prosecuted under laws such as the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

Additionally, when it comes to revered historical, religious, or national figures and symbols, such misuse frequently results in backlash, public criticism, and damage to one's reputation. Before using any sensitive trademark in India, always consult the official list of prohibited marks and obtain the necessary authorisations to prevent expensive legal disputes and bad press.

