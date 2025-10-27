100+ Prohibited Trademarks: Trademarks play an important role in identifying a brand, good, or service. However, regardless of the industry or goal, some names, symbols and images are prohibited from being used or registered as trademarks in India. These limitations are in place to preserve public order, religious beliefs and national pride. It is strictly forbidden to use national symbols like the Ashoka Chakra, Indian Flag and Emblem of India, as well as names like Lord Balaji and Mahatma Gandhi, for commercial purposes.

The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950 and the Trade Marks Act of 1999 guarantee that these identities are respected and not misused for marketing or financial gain. Penalties and legal action may result from using or registering such restricted trademarks. The rule applies to individuals, institutions, and organisations in addition to businesses. Let's examine the list of more than 100 trademarks that are illegal in India and learn why these prohibitions are in place to protect the honour and dignity of the country and its culture.

What Is A Trademark? A unique word, symbol, logo or phrase that a business or individual uses to identify its products or services is called a trademark. It fosters consumer trust and brand recognition. Names, designs, and sounds can all be trademarks, but they must adhere to legal requirements to prevent offending the public or misusing national symbols.

If you use trademarks that are prohibited in India, such as Asoka Chakra, Balaji, Gandhi, national symbols, or names or images associated with deities, well-known people, or significant organisations, the Trademark Registry and the appropriate authorities may reject your application outright.

Serial No. Prohibited Mark Owner / WHO Owns This 1 2, 4, D Prohibited/Not allotted 2 2, 4, 5-T Prohibited/Not allotted 3 ALDRIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide 4 ALLETHRIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide 5 ANIZPHOS-METHYL Chemical/prohibited pesticide 6 ANTU Chemical/prohibited pesticide 7 ASOKA CHAKRA National symbol of India 8 ATRATON Chemical/prohibited pesticide 9 AZINPHOS-ETHYL Chemical/prohibited pesticide 10 BALAJI Hindu deity 11 BHC Chemical/prohibited pesticide 13 CHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ Historical personality (India) 14 CHLORBENSIDE Chemical/prohibited pesticide 15 CHLORDANE Chemical/prohibited pesticide 16 CHLORFENSON Chemical/prohibited pesticide 17 CHLOROBENZILATE Chemical/prohibited pesticide 18 CHLORPROPHAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide 20 D-T Chemical/prohibited pesticide 21 DAZOMET Chemical/prohibited pesticide 22 DHARMA CHAKRA Buddhist religious symbol 23 DIAZINON Chemical/prohibited pesticide 24 DIELDRIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide 25 DIMETHOATE Chemical/prohibited pesticide 26 DINEX Chemical/prohibited pesticide 27 DINOPROP Chemical/prohibited pesticide 28 DINOSAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide 29 DNC Prohibited/Not allotted 30 DNOC Chemical/prohibited pesticide 31 ENDRIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide 32 FENOPROP Chemical/prohibited pesticide 33 FENSON Chemical/prohibited pesticide 34 FENTHION Chemical/prohibited pesticide 35 FERBAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide 36 GAMMA-BHC Chemical/prohibited pesticide 37 GANDHI Historical personality (India) 38 GURU AMAR DAS Sikh Guru 39 GURU ANGAD Sikh Guru 40 GURU ARJAN DEV Sikh Guru 41 GURU GOBIND SINGH Sikh Guru 42 GURU HARKRISHAN Sikh Guru 43 GURU HAR RAI Sikh Guru 44 GURU HARGOBIND Sikh Guru 45 GURU NANAK Sikh Guru 46 GURU RAM DAS Sikh Guru 47 GURU TEGH BAHADUR Sikh Guru 48 HEPTACHLOR Chemical/prohibited pesticide 49 HETHOXYCHLOR Chemical/prohibited pesticide 50 HHDN Prohibited/Not allotted 55 ICS International organization 56 INTERPOL International organization 57 IR International organization 58 ISI International organization 59 ISO International organization 60 LINDANE Chemical/prohibited pesticide 61 LORD BUDDHA Buddhist religious figure 62 LORD VENKATESWARA Hindu deity 63 MAHATMA GANDHI Historical personality (India) 64 MALATHION Chemical/prohibited pesticide 65 MAZIDOX Chemical/prohibited pesticide 66 MCPA Chemical/prohibited pesticide 67 MECARBAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide 68 MEVIPHOS Chemical/prohibited pesticide 69 MIPAFOX Chemical/prohibited pesticide 70 MORPHOTHION Chemical/prohibited pesticide 73 NATIONAL Prohibited/Not allotted 74 NCL National Chemical Laboratory (India) 75 NEHRU Historical personality (India) 76 NEOD Prohibited/Not allotted 77 NPL National Physical Laboratory (India) 78 PANCHSHEEL Constitutional principle (India) 79 PANDIT JAWAHARLAL NEHRU Historical personality (India) 80 PARAQUAT Chemical/prohibited pesticide 81 PARATHION Chemical/prohibited pesticide 82 PP-DDT Chemical/prohibited pesticide 83 PROPHAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide 84 SCHRADAN Chemical/prohibited pesticide 85 SHIVAJI Historical personality (India) 86 SHREE SAI BABA Religious figure (India) 87 SRI RAMKRISHNA Religious figure (India) 88 SRI SARDA DEVI Religious figure (India) 89 SWAMI VIVEKANANDA Religious figure (India) 90 THE BHARAT SCOUTS AND GUIDES National organisation (India) 91 THE HOLY MOTHER Religious figure (India) 92 THIRAM Chemical/prohibited pesticide 93 TOXAPHENE Chemical/prohibited pesticide 95 UNESCO International organization 96 UNITED NATIONS International organization 97 UNO United Nations Organisation 98 VENKATESWARA Hindu deity 99 WARFARIN Chemical/prohibited pesticide 100 WHO World Health Organisation 101 ZINEB Chemical/prohibited pesticide 102 WIPO International organization Source: tmrsearch.ipindia.gov.in



ALSO READ: Celebrities And Their Official Trademarks: King Khan, Captain Cool And More Penalties You May Face If You Use Prohibited Trademarks In India You risk serious legal consequences if you try to register, use, or commercialise these marks without permission from the government. These include being denied registration, having your business name revoked, being fined for improper use, and possibly being prosecuted under laws such as the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

Additionally, when it comes to revered historical, religious, or national figures and symbols, such misuse frequently results in backlash, public criticism, and damage to one's reputation. Before using any sensitive trademark in India, always consult the official list of prohibited marks and obtain the necessary authorisations to prevent expensive legal disputes and bad press.