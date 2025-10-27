- By Aditi Priya Singh
100+ Prohibited Trademarks: Trademarks play an important role in identifying a brand, good, or service. However, regardless of the industry or goal, some names, symbols and images are prohibited from being used or registered as trademarks in India. These limitations are in place to preserve public order, religious beliefs and national pride. It is strictly forbidden to use national symbols like the Ashoka Chakra, Indian Flag and Emblem of India, as well as names like Lord Balaji and Mahatma Gandhi, for commercial purposes.
The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act of 1950 and the Trade Marks Act of 1999 guarantee that these identities are respected and not misused for marketing or financial gain. Penalties and legal action may result from using or registering such restricted trademarks. The rule applies to individuals, institutions, and organisations in addition to businesses. Let's examine the list of more than 100 trademarks that are illegal in India and learn why these prohibitions are in place to protect the honour and dignity of the country and its culture.
What Is A Trademark?
A unique word, symbol, logo or phrase that a business or individual uses to identify its products or services is called a trademark. It fosters consumer trust and brand recognition. Names, designs, and sounds can all be trademarks, but they must adhere to legal requirements to prevent offending the public or misusing national symbols.
100+ Trademarks You Can't Use For Your Business In India
If you use trademarks that are prohibited in India, such as Asoka Chakra, Balaji, Gandhi, national symbols, or names or images associated with deities, well-known people, or significant organisations, the Trademark Registry and the appropriate authorities may reject your application outright.
|Serial No.
|Prohibited Mark
|Owner / WHO Owns This
|1
|2, 4, D
|Prohibited/Not allotted
|2
|2, 4, 5-T
|Prohibited/Not allotted
|3
|ALDRIN
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|4
|ALLETHRIN
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|5
|ANIZPHOS-METHYL
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|6
|ANTU
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|7
|ASOKA CHAKRA
|National symbol of India
|8
|ATRATON
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|9
|AZINPHOS-ETHYL
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|10
|BALAJI
|Hindu deity
|11
|BHC
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|13
|CHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ
|Historical personality (India)
|14
|CHLORBENSIDE
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|15
|CHLORDANE
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|16
|CHLORFENSON
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|17
|CHLOROBENZILATE
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|18
|CHLORPROPHAM
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|20
|D-T
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|21
|DAZOMET
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|22
|DHARMA CHAKRA
|Buddhist religious symbol
|23
|DIAZINON
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|24
|DIELDRIN
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|25
|DIMETHOATE
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|26
|DINEX
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|27
|DINOPROP
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|28
|DINOSAM
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|29
|DNC
|Prohibited/Not allotted
|30
|DNOC
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|31
|ENDRIN
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|32
|FENOPROP
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|33
|FENSON
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|34
|FENTHION
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|35
|FERBAM
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|36
|GAMMA-BHC
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|37
|GANDHI
|Historical personality (India)
|38
|GURU AMAR DAS
|Sikh Guru
|39
|GURU ANGAD
|Sikh Guru
|40
|GURU ARJAN DEV
|Sikh Guru
|41
|GURU GOBIND SINGH
|Sikh Guru
|42
|GURU HARKRISHAN
|Sikh Guru
|43
|GURU HAR RAI
|Sikh Guru
|44
|GURU HARGOBIND
|Sikh Guru
|45
|GURU NANAK
|Sikh Guru
|46
|GURU RAM DAS
|Sikh Guru
|47
|GURU TEGH BAHADUR
|Sikh Guru
|48
|HEPTACHLOR
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|49
|HETHOXYCHLOR
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|50
|HHDN
|Prohibited/Not allotted
|55
|ICS
|International organization
|56
|INTERPOL
|International organization
|57
|IR
|International organization
|58
|ISI
|International organization
|59
|ISO
|International organization
|60
|LINDANE
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|61
|LORD BUDDHA
|Buddhist religious figure
|62
|LORD VENKATESWARA
|Hindu deity
|63
|MAHATMA GANDHI
|Historical personality (India)
|64
|MALATHION
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|65
|MAZIDOX
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|66
|MCPA
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|67
|MECARBAM
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|68
|MEVIPHOS
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|69
|MIPAFOX
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|70
|MORPHOTHION
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|73
|NATIONAL
|Prohibited/Not allotted
|74
|NCL
|National Chemical Laboratory (India)
|75
|NEHRU
|Historical personality (India)
|76
|NEOD
|Prohibited/Not allotted
|77
|NPL
|National Physical Laboratory (India)
|78
|PANCHSHEEL
|Constitutional principle (India)
|79
|PANDIT JAWAHARLAL NEHRU
|Historical personality (India)
|80
|PARAQUAT
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|81
|PARATHION
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|82
|PP-DDT
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|83
|PROPHAM
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|84
|SCHRADAN
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|85
|SHIVAJI
|Historical personality (India)
|86
|SHREE SAI BABA
|Religious figure (India)
|87
|SRI RAMKRISHNA
|Religious figure (India)
|88
|SRI SARDA DEVI
|Religious figure (India)
|89
|SWAMI VIVEKANANDA
|Religious figure (India)
|90
|THE BHARAT SCOUTS AND GUIDES
|National organisation (India)
|91
|THE HOLY MOTHER
|Religious figure (India)
|92
|THIRAM
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|93
|TOXAPHENE
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|95
|UNESCO
|International organization
|96
|UNITED NATIONS
|International organization
|97
|UNO
|United Nations Organisation
|98
|VENKATESWARA
|Hindu deity
|99
|WARFARIN
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|100
|WHO
|World Health Organisation
|101
|ZINEB
|Chemical/prohibited pesticide
|102
|WIPO
|International organization
Penalties You May Face If You Use Prohibited Trademarks In India
You risk serious legal consequences if you try to register, use, or commercialise these marks without permission from the government. These include being denied registration, having your business name revoked, being fined for improper use, and possibly being prosecuted under laws such as the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.
Additionally, when it comes to revered historical, religious, or national figures and symbols, such misuse frequently results in backlash, public criticism, and damage to one's reputation. Before using any sensitive trademark in India, always consult the official list of prohibited marks and obtain the necessary authorisations to prevent expensive legal disputes and bad press.