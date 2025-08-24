US President Donald Trump’s health is once again in the spotlight after the 79-year-old was spotted with heavy makeup on his hand, fueling speculation about his condition just weeks after “cankles” scandal. On August 22, 2025, during the People’s House immersive White House experience in Washington, DC, Trump was seen with his right hand visibly coated in makeup.

Days later, during remarks in the Oval Office, he appeared to keep his left hand folded tightly over his right, but the makeup was again noticeable. Observers suggested the cosmetic cover-up may have been used to conceal a bruise, reigniting chatter about the president’s health.

White House Explanation White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly addressed the mounting speculation. “President Trump is a man of the people and meets more Americans, shaking hands daily, than any other president in history,” she said. “His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

ALSO READ: Did You Know? World’s Biggest Ganesh Murti Is In A Place You’d Never Expect She added that the bruising was linked to the president’s well-documented practice of constant handshaking. According to the White House, Trump’s July medical examination confirmed he has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common circulatory condition in older adults caused by weakened vein valves that hinder blood flow from the legs back to the heart.

Past Diagnosis Resurfaces The administration had already acknowledged last month that Trump’s legs appeared swollen, prompting questions about his mobility and circulation. At the time, his physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, released a memo noting that “recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”