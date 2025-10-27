In view of the heavy crowd at ghats during the Chhath festivities, the Noida traffic police are endeavouring to transport devotees (vratis) directly to the altars (vedika) and worship sites by vehicle at 17 ghats, including Kalindi Kunj, during Chhath Puja. The initiative is aimed at ensuring better facilities for the devotees.

To ensure smooth functioning, the Traffic DCP and ADCP are making arrangements at the Chhath ghats, with support from the Office-bearers of the organising committee. Many residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar celebrate Chhath Puja, arriving at the ghats to perform the worship. In Noida, 17 ghats have been prepared, with over 1,00,000 devotees expected at the Kalindi Kunj ghat alone.

DCP Traffic Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh stated that preparations for Chhath Puja have been completed, and inspections of the Chhath ghats and sites have also been conducted. Emphasis has been placed on creating parking and other such facilities to ensure that devotees arriving by vehicle do not face any difficulties.

On Sunday, DCP Noida Yamuna Prasad inspected the Chhath ghat and worship site at Noida Stadium and directed police personnel and office-bearers of the organising committee on maintaining tight security.

Prasad stated that 52 Chhath ghats have been set up in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including four main ones. A large number of devotees arrive at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A and at Kalindi Ghat, and arrangements have been made keeping these factors in mind. Police personnel will be on duty at all locations.