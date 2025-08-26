In a terrible head-on crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on the Kila Parikshitgarh road, one person was killed and another was critically injured. The injured person is in the ICU, and doctors say his condition is still critical. The motorcycle driver died instantly at the scene, even though he was wearing a helmet.

The accident happened on Sunday night. A 35-year-old man named Deepak, who worked at a sports company, was returning home on his motorcycle with his friend, Sanjay. Deepak was driving and was wearing his helmet.

According to reports, as they neared the JE culvert, the pickup truck, coming from the opposite direction, crashed into their bike. The impact was so severe that Deepak was killed immediately, while Sanjay was badly injured.

Passersby who saw the accident quickly called the police. When officers arrived, they took the deceased's body to the mortuary. The injured man, Sanjay, was first taken to a local health center, but his family later moved him to Santosh Hospital because of his serious condition.